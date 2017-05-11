May 15th Is International Water Safety Day

This year, the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org), the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s “Pool Safely” Campaign (www.poolsafely.gov), and Diversity in Aquatics (www.diversityinaquatics.org) have combined forces to celebrate International Water Safety Day together.

The American Red Cross has produced and distributed 1 million International Water Safety Day stickers throughout the world as part of a 15-minute water safety lesson on May 15th. Diversity in Aquatics and the American Red Cross collaborated in creating the curriculum for the in-class water safety lesson. The International Water Safety Day Resource Guide as well as “Pool Safely” pledges can be downloaded at www.internationalwatersafetyday.org.

A few examples of the different #IWSD celebrations going on…

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is passing out stickers to passengers.

Miami-Dade County (Florida) and Fairfax County (Virginia) are providing the in-class lesson to every child in their respective public school systems.

Howard University Swimming & Diving team will be on campus talking about the importance of learning to swim.

The launch of the first ever organization committed to water safety education and training in Botswana ( Lifesaving Botswana ).

International Water Safety Day is being celebrated in dozens of countries including Botswana, Brazil, The Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Jamaica, Malta, Maldives, Mauritius, Nigeria, Philippines, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. Just to name a few.

International Water Safety Day was founded by Shaun Anderson and Jayson Jackson in 2012, making this the 6th annual celebration.

