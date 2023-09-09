Maximus Williamson Wins 5th World Juniors Gold in 100 Free, Sets New NAG Record in 48.45

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maximus Williamson secured his fifth gold medal at the 2023 World Championships in record-breaking fashion on Saturday.

The recently turned 17-year-old from Texas stamped a new U.S. boys’ 17-18 national age group (NAG) record in the 100-meter freestyle with a 48.45 to win the world junior crown. Williamson snuck under the previous NAG record of 48.47 set by Jonny Kulow at U.S. Nationals in June by just a couple hundredths of a second.

It actually wasn’t a personal-best time for Williamson, who blazed a 48.38 leadoff on the mixed 400 free relay earlier this week to become the fastest 18-and-under U.S. swimmer ever, but USA Swimming rules don’t allow mixed relay leadoffs to count as NAG records.

Williamson shaved almost half a second off his previous-best 48.84 from Summer Juniors. He had clocked a 49.38 in Friday night’s semifinal to earn the top seed for the final.

Splits Comparison:

MAXIMUS WILLIAMSON, 2023 WJC MIXED FREE RELAY LEADOFF MAXIMUS WILLIAMSON, 2023 WJC 100 FREE MAXIMUS WILLIAMSON, 2023 SUMMER JUNIORS 50m 23.48 23.35 23.70 100m 24.90 25.10 25.14 Total 48.38 48.45 48.84

Williamson took out his 100 free faster than previous attempts, reaching the midway point of the race in just 23.35 before coming home in 25.10.

Williamson has been on fire in the 100 free this week, also posting a pair of sub-48 relay splits on the boys’ 4×100 free relay (47.78) and mixed 400 medley relay (47.74). He also became the fastest 17-year-old ever in the 200 IM with a winning time of 1:57.29 on Tuesday.

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 46.86 – David Popovici (ROU), 2022

Championship Record: 47.07 – David Popovici (ROU), 2022

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 48.34 ‘B’ Standard: 48.58

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 50.40

RESULTS:

Maximus Williamson (USA) — 48.45 Lorenzo Ballarati (ITA) — 49.05 Edward Sommerville (AUS) — 49.16 Davide Passafaro (ITA) — 49.42 Vlaho Nenadic (CRO) — 49.50 Nikoli Matthew Harold Blackman (TTO) — 49.54 Pedro Sansone (BRA) — 49.67 Filip Senc-Samardzic (CAN) — 50.09

Williamson won the race by more than a half second and was the only swimmer under 49 seconds. Italy’s Lorenzo Ballarati swam a big personal best for silver, dropping seven-tenths from the 49.75 he swam at European Juniors.

Edward Sommerville, who helped Australia to a world junior record in the mixed 4×100 free relay, made it 3-for-3 best times on the podium. Sommerville clocked 49.16 to easily snag the final spot on the podium. That undercuts the 49.53 he swam in semifinals for a new PB.