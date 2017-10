Maxime Grousset : « Mes médailles, c’est une surprise pour moi… »

2-Sport Athlete (Swim & Lax) Rowan Hodgins Gives Verbal to Mizzou Rowan Hodgins from Chanhassen, Minnesota has made a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Missouri next fall.

Grace Ariola’s First (and Last) High School Season Off to a Fast Start After making waves at international junior meets and nearly making the 100 back final at the 2016 Olympic Trials, Grace Ariola is doing something she hasn’t done before– swim a high school season.

Cincinnati Picks Up Verbal From 2016 Illinois HS Champ Camryn Streid 2016 IHSA State Champion Camryn Streid has given her verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati. She swims high school for Rosary…

LEN Offers Increased Prize Money for European Aquatics Competitions The Royal Arena will play host to Europe’s best swimmers in December.

Virginia Reels In Verbal from In-state Breaststroker/IMer Casey Storch Casey Storch of Langley High School and Machine Aquatics has given a verbal nod to UVA for 2018-19.

Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Makes Appearance at Michigan Water Carnival Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh, who in many regards is the national face of the university, made an appearance on…