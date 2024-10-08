Massive Olympic Center in Samorin, Slovakia Will Play Host to Euro Jr, U23 Champs in 2025

European Aquatics has announced the hosts for 12 new European Aquatics Championships events across the continent, including dnotably hosts for next year’s European Junior Championships and European U23 Championships.

Samorin, Slovakia will serve as the country’s first-ever host for a major European Aquatics event when it hosts the back-to-back European U23 Swimming Championships from June 26th-28th and the European Junior Swimming Championships from July 1st-6th. The organization had previously announced that it was in talks with Slovakia to play host to the meets.

Samorin is a small town in western Slovakia, just southeast of the capital Bratislava. While the city has a population of under 14,000, it is home to the x-bionicsphere Olympic training center. The massive athletics complex of around 250 acres includes training facilities for 27 Olympic disciplines along with 282 hotel rooms, 4 restaurants, 2 bars, and 12 congress and conference halls.

The complex is home to a 50 meter outdoor pool and a 25 meter indoor pool. The temperature in late June and early July averages highs in the low 80s Fahrenheit (25-27 Celsius) and lows in the low 60s F (16-18 C), and is historically the wettest part of the year in the region (though it is not a particularly-rainy region to begin with).

Slovakia has not won a medal at the European Junior Championships since the 1993 dissolution of Czechoslovakia via the Velvet Revolution. Sprinter Teresa Ivan did win bronze in the 50 free and silver in the 50 free skins race at the inaugural edition of the U23 Championships last year in Ireland.

List of Major European Aquatics events confirmed on Tuesday

Junior Open Water Championships – Setubal, Portugal – June 19th-21st

Junior Diving Championships – Athens, Greece – June 23rd-29th

Junior Artistic Swimming Championships – Athens, Greece – June 25th-29th

Junior Swimming Championships – Samorin, Slovakia – June 26th-28th

U23 Swimming Championships – Samorin, Solvakia – July 1st-6th

Confirmed Major European (Pool and Open Water) Swimming Dates and Locations for 2025