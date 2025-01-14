Marshall Wins 11 Events at Dual Meet vs Toledo

Toledo vs Marshall

Toledo, OH

January 10th, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Courtesy: Marshall Athletics

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Marshall University Swimming and Diving team (4-1) picked up a road victory on Friday evening over the Toledo Rockets, 187-113, in the team’s first dual of 2025.

“The staff was happy with how we competed today,” Herd Swimming and Diving Head Coach Ian Walsh said. “It was a tough turnaround with travel, and I thought the team handed it well. We had some people compete in different events, so it was good to see some different event lists for a few of them.”

The Herd had three student athletes win a pair of individual events with Paige Banton taking the 100 and 200 Breaststroke, Molly Warner coming out on top in the 200 Freestyle and 400 Individual Medley and Grace Kelsheimer sweeping 1m and 3m Diving.

“Paige (Banton) and Molly (Warner) both had two individual wins tonight. Molly’s 200 Free and 400 IM were in-season bests for her,” Walsh commented.

Marshall also picked up wins in the 200 Medley Relay with the team of Kseniia Luniushina, Paige Banton, Madeline Hart, Parker Lynch and in the 200 Freestyle Relay with the combination of Madeline Hart, Audrey West, Parker Lynch, Kseniia Luniushina.

Individually, Lauren McNamara won the 200 Butterfly, Hart took the 50 Freestyle and Luniushina captured first in the Backstroke.

“Collectively we had a good showing, but we have an opportunity to clean several things up leading into tomorrow morning,” Walsh said about preparing for tomorrow’s meet at Bowling Green.

RESULTS

200 Medley Relay

1st – Kseniia Luniushina, Paige Banton, Madeline Hart, Parker Lynch (1:41.32)

3rd – Mia McBride, Audrey West, Lauren McNamara, Nina Nugent (1:43.00)

4th – Kate Bolgarskaya, Maddy Akin, Tatum Robinson, Molly Warner (1:43.58)

1000 Freestyle

2nd – Eszter Laban (10:43.46)

3rd – Charlotte Thompson (10:44.48)

5th – Federica Savoia (10:55.76)

200 Freestyle

1st – Molly Warner (1:52.33)

3rd – Kseniia Luniushina (1:54.88)

5th – Preslava Tosheva (1:59.52)

100 Backstroke

2nd – Mia McBride (58.33)

3rd – Parker Lynch (58.97)

4th – Kate Bolgarskaya (59.42)

5th – Lauren Ramsey (59.75)

100 Breaststroke

1st – Paige Banton (1:05.24)

2nd – Maddy Akin (1:06.16)

3rd – Jenna Bopp (1:07.69)

6th – Katie Fisher (1:10.45)

200 Butterfly

1st – Lauren McNamara (2:04.44)

3rd – Allison Dodd (2:13.68)

4th – Tatum Robinson (2:14.52)

50 Freestyle

1st – Madeline Hart (24.13)

2nd – Audrey West (24.30)

4th – Nina Nugent (25.03)

7th – Lauren Ramsey (25.63)

100 Freestyle

2nd – Audrey West (52.53)

4th – Nina Nugent (53.37)

6th – Parker Lynch (54.56)

200 Backstroke

1st – Kseniia Luniushina (2:03.42)

2nd – Mia McBride (2:07.56)

6th – Lauren Ramsey (2:13.78)

7th – Allison Dodd (2:19.00)

200 Breaststroke

1st – Paige Banton (2:20.66)

2nd – Jenna Bopp (2:23.03)

3rd – Maddy Akin (2:23.99)

5th – Katie Fisher (2:33.83)

500 Freestyle

2nd – Eszter Laban (5:15.33)

3rd – Charlotte Thompson (5:15.63)

6th – Federica Savoia (5:20.81)

8th – Preslava Tosheva (5:26.87

100 Butterfly

2nd – Madeline Hart (56.86)

3rd – Lauren McNamara (57.59)

6th – Tatum Robinson (1:00.60)

400 Individual Medley

1st – Molly Warner (4:29.40)

2nd – Jenna Bopp (4:41.33)

3rd – Allison Dodd (4:43.33)

200 Freestyle Relay

1st – Madeline Hart, Audrey West, Parker Lynch, Kseniia Luniushina (1:35.83)

3rd –Nina Nugent, Mia McBride, Katie Fisher, Preslava Tosheva (1:40.04)

1m Diving

1st – Grace Kelsheimer (273.83)

4th – Ally Humbert (224.33)

6th – MJ Leviaguirre (211.20)

3m Diving

1st – Grace Kelsheimer (275.63)

4th – MJ Leviaguirre (235.20)

6th – Ally Humbert (186.75)

UP NEXT

Marshall gets right back in the pool on Saturday with a dual meet starting at 11 a.m. at Bowling Green.

Courtesy: Toledo Athletics

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women’s swimming and diving team hosted its first home meet of 2025 on Friday, falling to Marshall in a dual meet, 187-113.

Freshman Rosie Richards tallied two first-place finishes for the Rockets. Richards won the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 10:35.06 and the 500 freestyle with a mark of 5:10.72. Sophomore Leah Evans grabbed first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.52 and placed second in the 200 butterfly with a mark of 2:09.46. Evans has won the 100 butterfly in all three dual meets this season.

Junior Janne Slegers tallied a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.22 and grabbed second in the 200 freestyle with a mark of 1:53.96. Sophomore Gracie Pardue earned a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a final time of 57.87 while freshman Kenzie Myco took third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.10. Freshman Audrey Zimmerman also grabbed a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle, recording a final mark of 24.51.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Slegers, Zimmerman, Evans and Richards placed second in the event, tallying a time of 1:36.47.

A pair of Rockets took podium spots in the 1M and 3M diving events. Senior Kassie Gutierrez took second on the 1M board (239.10) and third on the 3M board (235.73). Junior Amanda Dosey placed second in the 3M event (242.55) and third on the 1M board (227.40).

UP NEXT

Toledo hosts Mid-American Conference opponent Miami on Saturday. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center.

Marshall 187, Toledo 113

Toledo, Ohio | Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

Toledo Top Three Finishes:

