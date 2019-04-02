Mark Theall Explains How Texas A&M Training Leads to Huge Drops

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

When Mark Theall finished 7th in the 500 free, he became the first-ever swimmer in Texas A&M history to score in that event. This season, he became the first Aggie swimmer under 4:20, and is now almost 8 seconds better than any other swimmer in school history in the event.

“What Mark has been able to do is pretty incredible,” said Texas A&M head coach Jay Holmes. “It’s something you just don’t see very often, especially in the 500 free. He was a good high school swimmer in the state of Texas, mainly in the fly and 200 free. He went to UNLV out of high school, but wanted to be closer to home and Texas A&M has been able to reap the benefit of that decision.”

