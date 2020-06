Maria Ugolkova Pubblica Le Prove A Tempo-In Svizzera Si Torna A Gareggiare

View this post on Instagram

Race Day today🤩 First time trial since more than 3 months😱, very happy to wear my racing suit again😍 Times are not incredible but at least now I know where I’m standing: 100 Fly 1.01.68 100 Free 57.48 #workinprogress #работаем #raceday #motivation #happy #swimming #swissswimming #tyrsport #teamtyr #timetrial #weekend