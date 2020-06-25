SwimSwam Pulse: 81% Pick Virginia As Preseason Favorites In Women’s ACC

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the preseason favorites in the women’s ACC:

RESULTS

Question: Who should be the preseason favorite to win the 2021 Women’s ACC Swim/Dive title?

Virginia – 81.3%

NC State – 8.2%

Louisville – 5.6%

UNC – 2.6%

Someone else – 2.2%

It’s not much of a controversy right now: Virginia finds themselves the clear-cut favorites in the women’s ACC swimming & diving race.

In our preseason returning points analysis this month, we found that Virginia has almost 200 more individual points returning than any other program. That includes 15 of 20 relay legs, plus one of the top two freshman classes in the nation. Voters overwhelmingly agreed, with 81.3% picking UVA to repeat as conference champs.

No other team got more than 10% of the votes. NC State has the second-most returning points at 748.5. (Virginia has 940.5). The Wolfpack got 8.2% of the votes.

Louisville (519.5 returning points) and UNC (506) are pretty similar in returners, though the Tar Heels have an advantage with 19 of 20 relay legs coming back. However, 5.6% of voters picked Louisville in our poll compared to just 2.6% of voters for UNC.

