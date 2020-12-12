Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maria Cocco Nears MEX Record, Splits 1:01/1:09 200 Fly To Close Brazil Trophy

2020 BRAZIL TROPHY

The 2020 Brazil Trophy wrapped up tonight with Minas pulling off an impressive win which ended 1,000 points ahead of the second-place finisher, Corinthians.

One of the biggest swims og the night came from Mexico’s Maria Jose Cocco who swam a 2:10.90, unconventionally splitting a 1:01 / 1:09. That swim was just 0.75 seconds off Mexico’s national record in the event held by Rite Medrano from back in 2012.

2020 Brazil Trophy Final Team Scores

  1. Minas: 2,788.50
  2. Corinthians: 1,075
  3. Curibitano: 583
  4. CR Flamengo: 580
  5. Paneiras: 381

Women’s 1500 Freestyle Final

Viviane Jungblut started off the session with a 1500 freestyle victory with a 16:31.63. Her PB in the event is a 16:22.48 Brazilian record from the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan. She was fast a bit faster than her swim last year at the 2019 World Championships where she hit a 16:36.25 in the event to earn 20th.

Following Jungblut in the final, Beatriz Dizotti swam a 16:43.46 for silver, and Betina Lorscheitter followed with a 16:54.35 for bronze.

The fastest swim of the night, however, came from Argentina’s Delfina Pignatiello who swam a 16:20.78, 29 seconds slower than her personal best time of 15:51.68. Pignatiello is swimming for Argentina’s contingent at this meet and for that reason was not eligible to hit to the podium, reserved for swimmer repping Brazil-based teams.

Men’s 1500 Freestyle Final

As with the women’s event, the Brazilian record holder in the 1500 freestyle took gold for the men. Guilherme Costa posted a 15:21.10 to win the event for Minas. The swim was 26 seconds over his 2019 NR of 14:55.49. Costa raced the event last year at 2019 World’s for Brazil, finishing in 25th with a 15:20.73.

Diogo Villarinho rounded out the top three in the event, swimming a 15:22.68 and 15:29.73, respectively for silver and bronze.

Women’s 100 Backstroke Final

First in the 100 backstroke tonight was Natalia de Luccas who took gold with a 1:02.27. That’s de Luccas’ third individual medal of the meet, having picked up a gold in the 200 back with a 2:17.00 and a 100 freestyle bronze in 57.03.

Following an impressive 2:16.87 200 IM win earlier in the meet, Minas’ Fernanda Gomes was silver in the backstroke tonight, hitting a 1:04.12. Erika Reibeiro Gonçalves rounded out the podium for Corinthians, swimming a 1:04.46.

Men’s 100 Backstroke Final

On the men’s side, 200 backstroke winner Leonardo José Guedes repeated as victor, swimming a 55.28 in the 100 final as the only sub-56 swim in the field. That’s just under a second off his previous best of 54.47 which he set over a decade ago in May of 2009. Guedes was followed by Pedro Motte who picked up silver in a 56.47 and Vitor Guaraldo in a 56.72 for bronze.

Women’s 200 Butterfly Final

Minas won yet another gold medal here as Beatriz swam her way to victory with a 2:18.89. Also from Minas, Ana Cecilia Carvalho, came in with a 2:20.62 for silver. Paineiras swimmer Gabriela Albuquerque was ahead of both Minas swimmer in the opening 50 but ultimately fell to theird, ending with a 2:21.41.

Not eligible to reach the podium, Mexican swimmer Maria Jose Cocco swam the fastest 200 fly of the night with her 2:10.90. Cocco was just 0.75 seconds off of Rite Medrano’s 2012 Mexican record in the event of 2:10.15. With the swim, Cocco shaves a bit more time off her best time from this morning of 2:11.34. The swim from Cocco was rather unconvential for the event as she opened it up with a blistering 1:01.68 100 split, coming back in a 1:09.22.

Men’s 200 Butterfly Final

Kaue da Silva Carvalho took him first gold medal at the meet with his 1:58.05, improving upon his previous best time of 1:59.64 from 2016. Carvalho’s win from Minas beat out CR Flamengo swimmer Luiz Altamir Lopes Melo’s 1:58.84 for silver and Gustavo Francisco Saldo’s 1:59.44 bronze medal finish for Curitibano.

