16-Year Old Steverink Swims 4:19 in 400 IM at 2020 Brazil Trophy

2020 BRAZIL TROPHY

Wednesday, December 9th- Saturday, December 12th

Aquatic Club Vasco da Gama, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

LCM (50m)

Qualification Times

Selection Event for the 2021 South American Championships

Results

The 2020 Brazil Trophy got underway in Rio de Janeiro tonight. The meet serves as Brazil’s qualification event for the 2021 South American Championships next year which will be used for Olympic selection.

Minas Tenis Club secured an early lead with wins from Brazilian national teamers Guilherme Costa, Vini Lanza, Felipe Silva, and Argentine Olympian Julia Sebastián. One of the biggest swims of the night, however, came from 16-year old Stephan Alexander who swam a 4:19.01 junior meet record in the 400 IM.

Women’s 800 Freestyle

Viviane Jungblut, GNU: 8:40.46 Aline Rodrigues, Minas: 8:45.98 Betina Lorscheitter, Corinthians: 8:47.69

Viviane Jungblut took the first win of the night for GNU, clocking an 8:40.46 to touch just over 5 seconds faster than silver medalist Aline da Silva Rodrigues who was an 8:45.98 for Minas Tenis Club. Rounding out the top three was Corinthians’ Betina Lorscheitter with an 8:47.69. Notably, Pinheiros, the meet’s defending champions did swim anyone in the event.

That time for Jungblut is a new personal best, just under her PB of 8:36.04 that she swam at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Men’s 800 Freestyle

Guilherme Costa, Minas – 7:58.03 Diogo Villarinho, Minas – 8:01.29 Alexandre Finco, União – 8:06.61

On the men’s side, Minas Tenis Club swimmer Guilherme Costa swam a 7:58.03 to win the 800 which is 11 seconds off his Brazilian record of 7:47.37. He set the record nearly a year ago at the 2019 U.S Open in Atlanta, Georgia. He took the lead from the beginning and held on until the end to touch 8 seconds ahead of silver medalist and Minas teammate Diogo Villarinho (8:01.21). Representing GNU, Alexandre Finco clocked an 8:06.61 for third place.

As was the case with the women’s 800, defending champs Pinheiros did not have any swimmers in the event.

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Jeserik Sequera, Argentina – 1:00.21 Maria Cocco, Mexico – 1:00.23 Maria Fernanda Costa, Flamengo – 1:00.36

The women’s 100 butterfly final was topped by internationals Jeserik Sequera from Venezuela and Maria Cocco from Mexico. Sequera won the event with a 1:00.21, just out-touching Cocco who hit a 1:00.23. This meet serves as a selection event for Mexico’s 2020 Olympic squad but Cocco was unable to hit the 57.92 FINA A cut that was needed for automatic qualification. Rounding out the podium for CR Flamengo, Maria Costa swam a 1:00.36, and Pinheiros’ Stephanie scored the team’s first points of the meet with a 4th place finish in a 1:00.53.

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Vini Lanza, Minas – 52.23 Victor Baganha, Minas – 52.52 José Gomez, Mexico – 53.12

Fresh out of the 2020 ISL wherein he represented the London Roar, Minas Tenis Club’s Vini Lanza was the quickest swimmer in the 100 butterfly final. His 52.23 was fast enough to claim the gold medal, ahead of teammate Victor Baganha’s silver medal 52.52. The time for Lanza was just over his 2018 best time of 51.44 and his 2019 World Championships performance of 51.92.

Swimming for Mexico, José Gomez dipped under the FINA B cut of 53.52 with his bronze medal performance of 53.12.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Julia Sebastian, Minas – 1:07.69 Melissa Byanca, Mexico – 1:08.87 Macarena Ceballos, Argentina- 1:09.36

Argentine Julia Sebastian swimming for Minas took the top spot in the 100 breast final, swimming a 1:07.69. Sebastian has already qualified to swim at her second Olympics in both the 100 and the 200 breaststrokes. She was less than a second off her best time in the event which currently sits at 1:06.98 from the 2019 Pan Am Games.

Mexico’s Melissa Byanca was second in the event with a 1:08.87 which is under the FINA B standard of 1:09.08 but not quite under the FINA A of 1:07.07. Argentina’s Macarena Ceballos took the bronze medal in a 1:09.36.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Felipe França, Minas – 1:00.84 Miguel Ojeda, Mexico – 1:01.44 Fernando Mariano, Mexico – 1:02.32

Brazilian record holder in the 100 breast Felipe Silva was the only man to break 1:01 in the event with a 1:00.17. His gold medal performance was a second off his previous best and national record of 59.01 from his prelim swim at the 2016 Olympic Games. Silva is swimming for the Minas Tenis Club at this meet.

Mexico’s Miguel Ojeda raced to a 1:01.44 for second place and Fernando Mariano was a 1:02.32, taking third place for Corinthians.

Women’s 400 IM

Gabrielle Roncatto da Unisanta – 4:53.40 Nichelly Lysy do Minas – 4:57.94 Marie Merlos do Mexico – 4:59.35

Gabrielle Roncatto delivered a 4:53.40 in the 400 IM final to take gold in the event, more than 4 seconds ahead of second-place Nichelly Lysy. Roncatto is swimming at this meet for Unisanta, Lysy for Minas. Third place in the event went to Mexico’s Marie Merlos who was the only other swimmer in the field under 5 minutes with a 4:59.35.

Men’s 400 IM

Stephan Steverink, Unisanta – 4:19.01 Icaro Pereira, Fluminense – 4:24.90 Vinicius Assuncao, Fluminense – 4:25.18

Stephan Steverink took a commanding victory in the 400 IM with a 4:19.01 which was not only fast enough to win gold but was also a new meet record in the Juvenil2 age category for 16-year-olds. Steverink was 11 seconds faster than his previous best in the event which was a 4:30.33 from last year. Fluminense teammates Icaro Pereira and Vinicius Assuncao were second and third in the event with their 4:24.90 and 4:25.18, respectively.

Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Minas – 3:50.24 Corinthians – 3:53.56 CR Flamengo – 3:53.72

The Minas contingent of Fernanda Andrade, Luana Ribeiro, Fernanda Celidônia, and Aline de Silva Rodrigues won the first relay of the meet together, swimming a 3:50.24 to top the podium. They were followed by the Corinthians team who hit a 3:53.56 for silver and CR Flamengo who were a 3:53.72 for bronze.

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Minas – 3:17.32 CR Flamengo – 3:23.82 Cuitibano – 3:24.45

Matching the Minas women’s relay victory, the Minas men picked up gold in the 4×100 free, swimming a 3:17.32, ahead of CR Flamengo’s 3:23.82 for silver and Cuitibano’s 3:24.45 for bronze.

The Minas relay consisted of Brazilian sprinter Marco Antonia Ferreira Jr., Lucas Peixoto, Fernando Scheffer, and Vini Lanza. Lanza, swimming the anchor leg proved his versatility as he opened up the 100 with a 50 fly. His 50 fly / 50 free consisted of a 24.32 fly and a 26.13 free for a total 100 time of 50.45.

Team Scores After Day 1

Minas Tenis Club: 704 Corinthians: 260 Mexico: 156 GNU: 111 CR Flamengo: 102

Defending champs Pinheiros trail with 40 points for 9th after day 1.