Kap7 Extends Partnership as Official Ball of NCAA Championship Water Polo

Kap7 International, Inc. has extended its partnership with the NCAA through the 2024-2025 collegiate season. The partnership makes Kap7 the exclusive and official championship water polo game ball for men’s and women’s water polo through the women’s national championship tournament in the spring of 2025.

Kap7 was founded in 2004 by Bradley Schumacher and Wolf Wigo.

Schumacher won a pair of Olympic gold medals in swimming at the 1996 Olympic Games, and then played on the US Water Polo Team at the 2000 Olympic Games four years later.

In 1998, he competed in the World Championships in both swimming and water polo in the same year.

Wigo was a 4-year collegiate All-American in water polo and led Stanford to 2 consecutive NCAA Championships in 1993 and 1994. He represented the US in water polo at the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympic Games, including leading the team in scoring at the 2000 Games and serving as team captain from 2001 through 2004.

“The NCAA is a marquee contract for us in the U.S. market, so we are excited to extend our sponsorship,” said Bradley Schumacher, chief executive officer and founder. “We are committed to supporting student-athletes at the highest level and being asked to continue our partnership with the NCAA allows us to continue to foster the development of the sport of water polo. This renewal demonstrates KAP7 continues to make the highest quality products and is the preferred brand of elite athletes.”

Kap7 was first named the official championship water polo game ball provide for the 2011-2012 season.

Kap7 produces 5 sizes of balls, with the Kap7 104 (women’s) and 105 (men’s) balls being the official balls for NCAA competition.