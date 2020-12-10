SSPC: Missy Franklin Launches “Relentless Spirit” 10-Session Masterclass

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

5-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin dropped in on the SwimSwam Podcast to share her new 10-session (5 hour) course, Relentless Spirit. The timing is perfect considering pool space is becoming more and more limited, and Missy’s a pro communicating her swimming experience and all the wisdom she has learned. Relentless Spirit is comprehension, covering GOAL SETTING, CONFIDENCE, NUTRITION, OVERCOMING FAILURE, BALANCE, MOBILITY & STRETCHING, TECHNIQUE, ending with an OPEN Q&A. Relentless Spirit has it all, and it is the perfect holiday gift for your swimmer or swim coach.

