Fernanda Gomes Hits 2:16 2IM In Brazil, 9th Fastest Junior So Far In 2020

2020 BRAZIL TROPHY

The third of four days of racing went down today at the 2020 Brazil Trophy in Rio. Minas Tenis Clube has continued to prove that in the absence of the team representing Pinheiros, they are unstoppable at this meet. They hit the 2,000 point mark tonight, ending with a total of 2,050.5.

The biggest swim of the night came from 17-year-old Fernanda Gomes in the 200 IM wherein she hit a major best time of 2:16.87, securing her spot as the 9th fastest junior in the world this year.

Women’s 400 Freestyle Final

Gabrielle Gonçalves, Unisanta – 4:14.01 Aline da Silva Rodrigues, Minas – 4:14.99 Viviane Eichelberger, GNU – 4:15.48

In the first event of the night, Gabrielle Gonçalves picked up her second win of the meet with a 4:14.01 in the 400 freestyle. That’s 2-for-2 in the 400s after her 4:53.40 400 IM victory on day 1. The 4:14.01 for her is just over her 2017 best time of 4:13.00. She was a second faster than the silver medalist in the event Aline da Silva Rodrigues who swam a 4:14.99. Viviane Eichelberger was third with a 4:15.48 for GNU.

Men’s 400 Freestyle Final

Guilherme da Costa, Minas – 3:50.84 Gustavo Saldo, Curitibano – 3:52.26 Fernando Scheffer, Minas – 3:53.47

Guilherme Costa was only 4 seconds off his 3:46.57 Brazilian record in the 400 freestyle to win the event in a 3:50.84. That’s his second win of the meet, adding to his 800 freestyle victory which he won in a 7:58.03 on day 1. Curitibano swimmer Gustavo Saldo came in at second hitting a 3:52.26. Joining his Minas teammate on the podium, 200 freestyle winner Fernando Scheffer swam a 3:53.47 for bronze.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final

Julia Sebastián, Minas – 2:28.05 Beatriz Brando Lysy, Minas – 2:31.80 Thayanne de Andrade, Minas – 2:32.53

Julia Sebastián repeated as winner in the 200 breast following her 100 breast victory earlier in the meet. Sebastián has already qualified to represent Argentina in both breaststroke events. Despite winning the 200 by over 3 seconds, Sebastián was still 3 seconds over her best time of 2:25.43 from the 2019 Pan Am Games.

Beatriz Brando Lysy and Thayanne de Andrade made in an all-Minas podium as they swam 2:31.80 and 2:32.52 for second and third, respectively.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke Final

Andreas Mickosz, Minas – 2:13.82 Felipe Alves Franca da Silva, Minas – 2:15.30 Davi Martins Mourao, Corinthians – 2:16.49

In the 200 breast, Andreas Mickosz and Felipe Silva swapped places from the 100 wherein Silva came first and Mickosz was second. Here, Andreas Mickosz topped the podium with a 2:13.82 which is a decent best time in the event, improving upon his 2:15.93 from 2019.

Silva on the other hand didn’t quite hit his best time which currently sits at a 2:12.03 from the 2016 Maria Lenk Trophy. Davi Martins Mourao came in at third with a 2:16.49.

Women’s 100 Freestyle Final

Stephanie Balduccini, Paineiras – 56.20 Aline da Silva Rodrigues, Minas – 56.93 Natalia de Luccas, Paneiras – 57.03

Stephanie Balduccini followed up last night’s 50 freestyle skins win with a win tonight in the 100. Her 56.20 was enough to best Minas’ silver medalist Aline da Silva Rodrigues’s 56.93. As for Balduccini, that’s close to the 56.00 which she swam at last year’s US Open for which set a new Brazilian age group record in the event. Rodrigues was also just off her PB which is a 56.90 from 4 years ago.

Natalia de Luccas was the bronze medalist, just over the 57-meter mark with a 57.03.

Men’s 100 Freestyle Final

Marco Antonio Ferreira Jr., Minas – 49.36 Lucas Peixoto, Minas – 49.62 Victor Guimarães Alcará, Corinthians – 49.79

Unlike how it went on the women’s side, the 50 freestyle skins winner Lucas Peixoto wasn’t quick enough to repeat as the victor in the 100 free. Instead, Marco Antonio Ferreira Jr. took the top spot with a 49.36. Peixoto followed up with a second-place 49.62 and Victor Guimarães followed closely with his 49.79 for bronze.

Women’s 200 IM Final

Fernanda Gomes, Minas – 2:16.87 Gabrielle Gonçalves, Unisanta – 2:19.96 Gabriela Albuquerque, Paineras – 2:20.54

!7-year-old Fernanda Gomes took another 2 seconds off her previous best today, following up her prelim swim of 2:18.15 with a 2:16.87 victory in the final. Before this meet, her fastest ever swim in the event was a 2:24.05 which she swam at the 2019 World Junior Championships. With the swim, Gomes moves to the #9 spot worldwide for 17 and unders this year.

17 & Under 200 IM World Wide in 2020

Anna Chernysheva, Russia – 2:14.15 Zoe Vogelmann, Germany – 2:14.20 Anastasia Sorokina, Russia – 2:15.47 Katie Shanahan, Great Britain – 2:15.69 Paula Juste Sanchez, Spain – 2:15.73 Anita Gastaldi, Italy – 2:15.99 Anastasia Makarova, Russia – 2:16.25 Lisa Nystrand, Sweden – 2:16.47 Fernanda Gomes, Brazil – 2:16.87 Panna Ugrai, Hungary – 2:16.88

Men’s 200 IM Final

Vini Lanza, Minas – 2:00.59 Icaro Perreira, Fluminese – 2:03.42 Vinicius Assuncao, Fluminese – 2:03.70

Following Gomes’ lead, Vini Lanza posted a new best time in the 200 IM with a 2:00.59, faster than his 2017 PB of 2:01.58. That marks Lanze’s second win of the meet, adding to his 52.23 100 fly victory on day 1.

The Fluminese duo of Icaro Perreira and Vinicius Assuncao rounded out the podium, swimming times of 2:03.42 and 2:03.70, respectively.

The night wrapped up with another two wins by Minas in the women’s and men’s 4×100 medley relays.

Team Scores After Day 3