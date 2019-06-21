Manaudou Makes 21.72 Silver Medal Return At Sette Colli

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

After producing a mighty 21.73 in this morning’s Sette Colli prelims for the 2nd seed of the men’s 50m freestyle, 28-year-old Florent Manaudou sliced off .01 to snag silver in 21.72. He may have been .3 away from Brazilian Bruno Fratus‘ gold medal-winning 21.42 here in Rome, but the Frenchman has still put the world on major notice.

After taking a step back from the sport after taking 50m free silver in Rio, the Frenchman announced that he would return to competitive swimming full time, signing with the Energy Standard team of the International Swim League.

Manaudou’s personal best in the 50m free rests at a wicked-fast 21.19, a mark which ties him as the 5th fastest ever, but his time tonight asserts the man means business with his comeback.

With additional time in the pool, Manaudou should be a major force to be reckoned with in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics. The man said he wants to be Olympic champion again, which sets the tone for where his mind is at just one year out from the Games.