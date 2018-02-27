Madison West Boys Capture Wisconsin D1 State Title

2018 WISCONSIN D1 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 17th, 2018

UW Natatorium, Madison, WI

Full results

The Madison West boys won their first Wisconsin state championship since they won the meet back in 1993, the first year that the meet was separated into two divisions.. Two weekends ago, it was the Division I Championship title that they earned.

Madison West won both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay, and had key performances from three individuals to propel them to the team title.

Kicking off the meet with a 1:32.35 in the 200 medley relay was Madison West, clearing Madison Memorial’s 2015 state record. On that relay, junior Wes Jekel dropped a field-best 22.90 backstroke split, while junior Henry Miller was 25.52 for the quickest breast split in the field. Jekel and Miller were two of the most important individuals on Madison West at the meet, as Jekel was the 100 back victor (49.11) and 200 IM runner-up (1:51.53) behind West Bend’s Bryan Fitzgerald (1:50.15) and Miller posted a 56.59 to win the 100 breast.

Jekel also split a 45.26 on Madison West’s winning 400 free relay (4:04.94), a relay anchored by senior Lain Weaver in 44.73. That relay was just five hundredths off of Madison Memorial’s 2013 state record. Weaver was another star for Madison West, claiming the 100 fly (48.99) and finished 2nd in the 200 free (1:39.50) to Greenfield Co-op’s Ben Davis (1:39.19).

Lucas Farrar led Arrowhead’s sixth place efforts, as he contributed wins in the 50 free (20.47) and 100 free (44.37). Also winning titles were John Acevedo of Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial in the 500 free (4:31.15) and Franklin in the 200 free relay (1:24.96).

The defending champions Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial finished third, while the champions from 2011-2016, Madison Memorial, turned in a fourth place performance.

TEAM SCORES (top 10)