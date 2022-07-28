Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mac Looze on Duel in the Pool: “When I found out, both my parents and I cried”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Annika Johnson.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • American Record – 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)
  • U.S. Open Record – 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)
  • LC Nationals Record – 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)
  • World Junior Record – 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Mackenzie Looze – 2:25.35
  2. Anna Keating – 2:25.82
  3. Ella Nelson – 2:27.40
  4. Noelle Peplowski – 2:27.44
  5. Gillian Davey – 2:28.13
  6. Josie Panitz – 2:28.98
  7. Mathilda Smith – 2:30.85
  8. Abby Hay – 2:31.33

Indiana’s Mackenzie Looze turned on the gas with about 75 meters left, trying to overtake Anna Keating who had held the lead for the first half. They pushed each other back and forth, Looze splitting a 37.62 on the last length compared to Keating’s 38.03. Looze hit the wall first, demolishing her lifetime best time from prelims by two seconds and becoming the 25th all-time fastest American in history. This was a solid swim for Keating who was within 1.2 seconds of her best time.

Ella Nelson out touched Noelle Peplowski by .04 to round out the podium. Nelson was about 2.5 seconds off her best time from April but she pushed Peplowski to shave a second off her lifetime best time from prelims.

