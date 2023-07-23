Lucas Matzerath Clocks 58.74 100 Breast To Take Down German Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy (2017)

, Italy (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 58.46

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 58.26 Arno Kamminga (NED) – 58.71 Lucas Matzerath (GER) – 58.74 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 59.04 Nic Fink (USA) – 59.38 Josh Matheny (USA) – 59.40 Federico Poggio (ITA) – 59.43 James Wilby (GBR) – 59.66 Yan Zibei (CHN) – 59.73 Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU) – 59.90 Denis Petrashov (KGZ) – 59.91 Dongyeol Choi (KOR) – 59.94 Berkay Ogretir (TUR) – 59.99 Joao Gomes (BRA) – 1:00.12 Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) – 1:00.20 Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 1:00.22

In the preliminary heats of the men’s 100 breaststroke at the 2023 World Championships, Lucas Matzerath swam a personal best time of 58.74 to break the German Record in the event. He took down Fabian Schwingenschogl’s previous record time of 58.95 from 2021, and is the second German man to ever breast 59 seconds in the 100 breast.

Matzerath ties Andrew Wilson as the 17th-fastest performer of all-time in the men’s 100 breast, and is also the 10th-fastest European of all-time.

Coming into Worlds, Matzerath’s best time was a 59.09 from the AP Race Invitational in May 2023. In 2023 alone, he has improved a total of 0.57 seconds from his pre-2023 personal best of 59.31 from the Tokyo Olympics.

Matzerath took out his race in a 27.44 and closed in 31.30. In his heat he took first, beating out defending World Champion Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy. He qualified for finals as the third overall seed behind China’s Qin Haiyang and the Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga.