Luca Urlando Excited to Have Goals “Within Reach Now” (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 200 IM

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 2:04.09
  1. Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:57.68
  2. Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays) – 2:00.13
  3. Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics) – 2:00.33

Chase Kalisz of ABSC was leading at halfway, which meant it was as good as over for everyone else. Flipping at 55.23, Kalisz dominated this race, finishing in 1:57.68.

Josh Prenot of Cal and Carson Foster of Mason Manta Rays had a great race for 2nd, but it was Foster with the final push to the wall as he placed 2nd in 2:00.13. Prenot wound up 3rd in 2:00.33. DART Swimming’s Luca Urlando wasn’t far behind for 4th, clocking a 2:01.14.

