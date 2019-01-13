Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Day 4 Race Videos

2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Four of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville. The B finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 16:49.19

Podium:

  1. Katie Ledecky (NCAP) – 15:45.59
  2. Ashley Twichell (TAC Titans) – 16:13.03
  3. Erica Sullivan (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 16:29.23

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 15:44.89

Podium:

  1. Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 15:16.19
  2. Taylor Abbott (University of Tennessee) – 15:42.72
  3. Brennan Gravely (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 15:43.77

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Championship Final

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Podium:

  1. Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics/Georgia) – 2:10.43
  2. Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club) – 2:12.36
  3. Emily Overholt (HPC – Vancouver) – 2:14.91

Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Championship Final

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Podium:

  1. Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:57.68
  2. Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays) – 2:00.13
  3. Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics) – 2:00.33

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Championship Final

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Podium:

  1. Regan Smith (Riptide) – 2:07.53
  2. Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:08.72
  3. Isabelle Stadden (Aquajets) – 2:10.69

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Championship Final

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Podium:

  1. Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics) – 1:56.16
  2. Daniel Carr (Unattached) – 1:58.46
  3. Bryce Mefford (Unattached) – 1:59.50

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Championship Final

Podium:

  1. Molly Hannis (TNAQ) – 30.69
  2. Faith Knelson (HPC – Victoria) – 31.02
  3. Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo) – 31.12

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Championship Final

Podium:

  1. Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) – 27.34
  2. Kevin Cordes (Phoenix Swim Club) – 27.47
  3. Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 27.71

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Championship Final

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 56.29

Podium:

  1. Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club) – 53.42
  2. Margo Geer (Mission Viejo) – 54.09
  3. Kayla Sanchez (HPC – Ontario) – 54.53

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Championship Final

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 50.49

Podium:

  1. Michael Chadwick (Team Elite) – 49.17
  2. Yuri Kisil (HPC – Ontario) – 49.59
  3. Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) – 49.90

 

