Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Day 4 Race Videos

2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
- January 9-12, 2018
- Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
- 50m (LCM) pool
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Four of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville. The B finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- 2020 Trials Cut: 16:49.19
Podium:
- Katie Ledecky (NCAP) – 15:45.59
- Ashley Twichell (TAC Titans) – 16:13.03
- Erica Sullivan (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 16:29.23
Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- 2020 Trials Cut: 15:44.89
Podium:
- Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 15:16.19
- Taylor Abbott (University of Tennessee) – 15:42.72
- Brennan Gravely (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 15:43.77
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Championship Final
- 2020 Trials Cut: 2:17.39
Podium:
- Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics/Georgia) – 2:10.43
- Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club) – 2:12.36
- Emily Overholt (HPC – Vancouver) – 2:14.91
Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Championship Final
- 2020 Trials Cut: 2:04.09
Podium:
- Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:57.68
- Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays) – 2:00.13
- Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics) – 2:00.33
Women’s 200 Backstroke – Championship Final
- 2020 Trials Cut: 2:14.69
Podium:
- Regan Smith (Riptide) – 2:07.53
- Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:08.72
- Isabelle Stadden (Aquajets) – 2:10.69
Men’s 200 Backstroke – Championship Final
- 2020 Trials Cut: 2:02.99
Podium:
- Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics) – 1:56.16
- Daniel Carr (Unattached) – 1:58.46
- Bryce Mefford (Unattached) – 1:59.50
Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Championship Final
Podium:
- Molly Hannis (TNAQ) – 30.69
- Faith Knelson (HPC – Victoria) – 31.02
- Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo) – 31.12
Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Championship Final
Podium:
- Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) – 27.34
- Kevin Cordes (Phoenix Swim Club) – 27.47
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 27.71
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Championship Final
- 2020 Trials Cut: 56.29
Podium:
- Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club) – 53.42
- Margo Geer (Mission Viejo) – 54.09
- Kayla Sanchez (HPC – Ontario) – 54.53
Men’s 100 Freestyle – Championship Final
- 2020 Trials Cut: 50.49
Podium:
- Michael Chadwick (Team Elite) – 49.17
- Yuri Kisil (HPC – Ontario) – 49.59
- Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) – 49.90
