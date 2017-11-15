All The Links You Need For The 2017 Georgia Tech Invite

2017 Georgia Tech Invitational

Thursday, November 16 – Saturday, November 18

McAuley Aquatic Center

Atlanta, GA

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host six teams at the 2017 Georgia Tech Invite in Atlanta, with action set to get underway Thursday morning and run through until Saturday night at the McAuley Aquatic Center. Prelims will begin at 10 a.m. every morning and finals at 5:30 in the evening.

The teams joining the Yellow Jackets at the meet are as follows (both men and women unless stated otherwise):

Alabama

Florida State

South Carolina

East Carolina

Auburn (women only)

Campbell (women only)

Of the competing teams, Alabama (11) and Auburn (13) are currently ranked in the CSCAA polls for the women, while Alabama (14), Florida State (18) and South Carolina (19) are for the men.

“We are extremely excited for our annual GT Invitational this week,” stated head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “There are a number of really strong teams in the field once again this year which will make for a very exciting event and also push us both as a team and individually over the entire three days of competition. Our team has worked really hard this fall and has continued to improve as the season has progressed. We expect this week to be no different as we are back at home in McAuley.”

The top-20 places in each event will score in the following format: 26-23-22-21-20-19-18-17-16-15-12-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1. You can check out Georgia Tech’s meet preview here.