2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Going head-to-head with Russia’s Yuliya Efimova for the third time this week, American Lilly King picked up her second victory with a new world record in the women’s 50 breast.
After breaking the record in the 100 breast early in the meet, King bulldozed her way to a new American record of 29.60 in the 50m semis. In the final, she took down Ruta Meilutyte‘s 2013 record of 29.48 in 29.40, winning her third gold of the meet with another chance later tonight in the women’s medley relay
Efimova, the winner of the 200, won silver in 29.57, and Katie Meili picks up her second medal of the meet with the bronze in 29.99, becoming the 7th woman ever under 30 seconds in the event.
Efimova’s swim just misses her best of 29.52, and ranks as the 5th fastest swim in history. King leapfrogs Meilutyte and Efimova as fastest of all-time, and now owns three swims inside the world’s all-time top ten. The three of them have dominated this event in recent years, with Meilutyte holding four swims in the all-time top ten and Efimova the other three.
A rivalry between King and Efimova began last summer in Rio, amid Efimova’s doping controversy, but the two seemed to have buried the hatchet to a degree, embracing post race.
Ten Fastest Performances All-Time – Women’s 50 Breast
|1
|Lilly King
|29.40
|2
|Ruta Meilutyte
|29.48
|3
|Yuliya Efimova
|29.52
|4
|Ruta Meilutyte
|29.56
|5
|Yuliya Efimova
|29.57
|6
|Ruta Meilutyte
|29.59
|7
|Lilly King
|29.60
|8
|Lilly King
|29.66
|9
|Yuliya Efimova
|29.73
|10
|Ruta Meilutyte
|29.74
9 Comments on "Lilly King Sets 50 Breast World Record In 29.40"
It was closer than I thought it will be….Efimova range is pretty good. Seeing how fast she was in 50 and 200 the sub-par performance in 100 is even more surprising.
Back in 2013 Efimova strangely could only do the 50 and 200 well but not the 100. But yes, she’s perhaps the most successful breastroker over all three distances.
So…Efimova’s doping was not inappropriate, but King saying that she is not a fan was???? And by the way, Lilly now has 2 individual WRs. How many does Efimova have?
If you go by the tradition of the Olympic truce then yes. That’s what BIM is saying.
Efimova is a downright cheat who tested positive something like six times last year and she should be serving a ban right now. She’s the luckiest swimmer on the planet, a disgrace to her sport and if anyone wants to comment on this, they have every right to.
6 times? where are you getting your information? Her 2 positives were on technicalities and not even true performance enhancers. Do some research before believing the propaganda.