Liendo Takes 100 Butterfly Bronze, Hits 21.61 50 Freestyle NR During Day 7 Finals

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Josh Liendo swam a big double on the 7th night of the 2022 World Championships as he participated in both the 50 free and 100 butterfly finals. He managed to hit a new Canadian national record in the 50 freestyle of 21.61, placing 5th overall. Just three events later he took bronze in the 100 butterfly with a 50.97.

Liendo’s. 21.61 was an improvement upon his own national record of 21.63 that he swam in April 2022 at Canadian Trials. Prior to that swim, the record stood at a 21.73 from Brent Hayden back in 2009.

Liendo’s 50 freestyle swim got him within 0.04 seconds of a podium finish as Maxime Grousset posted a 21.57 for the bronze medal, followed by Szebasztian Szabo with a 21.60 for 4th place. Gold in this event went to Ben Proud (21.32) and Michael Andrew took silver (21.41).

In the 100 butterfly, Liendo managed to get into the top 3 with his swim of 50.97, finishing behind gold medalist Kristof Milak (50.14) and Naoki Mizunuma (50.94). That time from Liendo was slower than his own Canadian record in the event of 50.88, which he swam at Canadian Trials in April 2022.

In addition to the two individual finals that Liendo raced in during day 7 finals, Liendo will race on Canada’s mixed 4×100 freestyle relay to close out the session. He will swim with teammates Javier Acevedo, Kayla Sanchez, and Penny Oleksiak in the final. Canada is the second seed in the 4×100 final to the USA but Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Great Britain will all be on the hunt for a medal as well.