Leon Marchand, Jack Ryan Earn Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12
MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Leon Marchand, So., Arizona State (Toulouse, Fra.)
- Placed first in all six individual events he competed in during Arizona State’s two dual meets against Stanford and Cal.
- Against Stanford, Marchand took first in the 100 breast (51.15), 200 breast (1:49.16) and 200 IM (1:38.89).
- Against Cal, Marchand saw first-place finishes in the 100 breast (51:01), 200 breast (1:48.82) and 400 IM (3:31.84).
- Set a new NCAA record in the 400 IM (3:31.84), trumping Georgia’s Chase Kalisz’s time set in March of 2017.
- His 51.05 finish in the 100 breast set a new school record while his two 200 breast times were the two fastest in program history.
- Is now a perfect 19-for-19 in individual events raced this season.
- This is his second Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week/Month honor this season.
ALSO NOMINATED: Haakon Naughton, ARIZ; Rafael Gu, STAN.
MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Jack Ryan, So., Stanford (Denver, Colo.)
- Earned three weekend wins against Arizona and Arizona State.
- Saw a 3-meter win against Arizona, scoring a 382.73 to contribute to the Cardinal’s 190-86 win in Tucson.
- Against Stanford, Ryan took wins in the 1-meter (324.38) and the 3-meter (352.95).
- This marks his third Pac-12 Diver of the Week/Month honor this season.
ALSO NOMINATED: Bjorn Markentin, ARIZ; Joshua Thai, CAL.
2023 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- The 2023 Men’s and Women’s Pac-12 Championships will be held in Federal Way Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The Women’s Swimming and Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships will take place from Feb. 22-25, 2023 and the Men’s Swimming Championships will take place from March 1-4, 2023.
2022-23 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS
|Month/Week
|Swimmer
|Diver
|November
|Léon Marchand, Arizona State
|Jack Ryan, Stanford
|December
|Bjorn Seelinger, California
|Joshua Thai, California
|Jan. 11
|Artem Selin, USC
|Elias Peterson, Utah
|Jan. 17
|Rafael Gu, Stanford
|Jack Ryan, Stanford
|Jan. 24
|Léon Marchand, Arizona State
|Jack Ryan, Stanford