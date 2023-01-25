Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand, Jack Ryan Earn Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week Honors

by SwimSwam

January 25th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Leon Marchand, So., Arizona State (Toulouse, Fra.)

  • Placed first in all six individual events he competed in during Arizona State’s two dual meets against Stanford and Cal.
  • Against Stanford, Marchand took first in the 100 breast (51.15), 200 breast (1:49.16) and 200 IM (1:38.89).
  • Against Cal, Marchand saw first-place finishes in the 100 breast (51:01), 200 breast (1:48.82) and 400 IM (3:31.84).
  • Set a new NCAA record in the 400 IM (3:31.84), trumping Georgia’s Chase Kalisz’s time set in March of 2017.
  • His 51.05 finish in the 100 breast set a new school record while his two 200 breast times were the two fastest in program history.
  • Is now a perfect 19-for-19 in individual events raced this season.
  • This is his second Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week/Month honor this season.

ALSO NOMINATED: Haakon Naughton, ARIZ; Rafael Gu, STAN.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Jack Ryan, So., Stanford (Denver, Colo.)

  • Earned three weekend wins against Arizona and Arizona State.
  • Saw a 3-meter win against Arizona, scoring a 382.73 to contribute to the Cardinal’s 190-86 win in Tucson.
  • Against Stanford, Ryan took wins in the 1-meter (324.38) and the 3-meter (352.95).
  • This marks his third Pac-12 Diver of the Week/Month honor this season.

ALSO NOMINATED: Bjorn Markentin, ARIZ; Joshua Thai, CAL.

2023 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

  • The 2023 Men’s and Women’s Pac-12 Championships will be held in Federal Way Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The Women’s Swimming and Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships will take place from Feb. 22-25, 2023 and the Men’s Swimming Championships will take place from March 1-4, 2023.

2022-23 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS

Month/Week Swimmer Diver
November Léon Marchand, Arizona State Jack Ryan, Stanford
December Bjorn Seelinger, California Joshua Thai, California
Jan. 11 Artem Selin, USC Elias Peterson, Utah
Jan. 17 Rafael Gu, Stanford  Jack Ryan, Stanford
Jan. 24 Léon Marchand, Arizona State Jack Ryan, Stanford

0
