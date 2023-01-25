Leon Marchand, Jack Ryan Earn Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week Honors Marchand placed first in all six events he competed in during ASU’s dual meets against Stanford and Cal, including breaking the NCAA Record in the 400 IM.

The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 13) – Dual Meet Madness It was a chaotic week in the NCAA. Among the highlights we break down Marchand’s swims, other NCAA leading times, and check in on the midseason transfers.