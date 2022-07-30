Ledecky Time Trial; Epic 50 Free Swim-Offs Cap Off Final Morning at US Nationals

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

Meet website

Meet information

Psych Sheet

OMEGA Live Results

Katie Ledecky Time Trials 200 IM

After announcing she would be time trialing the 200 fly and 200 IM earlier in the meet, Katie Ledecky closed out her Nationals meet time trialing the 200 IM swimming a best time of 2:12.74.

That was another best time for Ledecky as she swam a best time in the 400 IM on day three and a best time during a 200 fly time trial on day four. Today’s swim was faster than her previous best time of 2:14.36 from all the way back in 2016. It also was her first time swimming the race since 2019. Because she had not competed in the event during the qualifying period that began July 1, 2021, time trialing was the only option for both the 200 fly and 200 IM. Based on Ledecky’s entries, it also was her last swim of the meet.

Ledecky’s time here would have finished fourth in the event at 2022 US International Team Trials in April.

Amy Fulmer Goes 24.86

During prelims of the women’s 50 free, Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer and Erika Pelaez of Eagle Aquatics tied for 10th place swimming a time of 25.41.

Amy Fulmer was dominant in the swim-off swimming a time of 24.86. Notably, this time would have finished third in prelims. This also is a huge swim for Fulmer who has been consistently dropping time at almost every meet she has attended over the last year. Fulmer’s best time coming into the meet was a 25.40 which she swam just two weeks ago at Sectionals in Cleveland.

Fulmer’s time places her at #8 in the US this year. It also would have finished seventh at US International Team Trials in April, an event Fulmer didn’t even make it back in after swimming a 25.60 in prelims to finish 18th.

Although Fulmer competed at Wave I Olympic Trials last summer, she did not qualify for the 50 freestyle.

Tonight, Fulmer and Pelaez will be in the middle of the pool as only one swimmer Catie DeLoof scratched the 50 free.

Men’s 50 Free Swim-Off Ties Again

Not only was the women’s 50 free swim off exciting but the men’s was as well. After tying for 16th place swimming 22.64s this morning, Michigan’s Bence Szabados and Louisville’s Caleb Duncan battled it out in a swim off.

During the first swim-off, the swimmers tied once again swimming a 22.36. That was a best time for both swimmers, but the race was not over yet. See the first swim off below:

During the second swim-off, both swimmers went even faster, but Szabados came up with the win swimming a 22.12. Notably, that time would have tied him for second place during prelims. Overall, Szabados dropped 0.4 seconds off his best time of 22.52 which he swam in April 2022. Szabados will be in lane 8 of the B final tonight.

Duncan also swam a best time of 22.34 and came into the meet with a best time of 22.79 which he swam at last summer’s Wave I Olympic Trials.

See the second swim-off below: