Emma McKeon Earns 10th Commonwealth Games Gold Medal, Ties for Most Golds All-Time

With her gold medal in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Australian Emma McKeon earned her 10th gold medal, tying her with Susie O’Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones for the most gold medals in Commonwealth Games history.

All four athletes are swimmers from the nation of Australia, meaning that McKeon is still tied for the most gold medals won by an Australian and the most gold medals won by a swimmer as well. With her current medal count, McKeon owns 15 Commonwealth Games medals overall, 10 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze. Notably, a large portion of these medals have come on relays, with McKeon owning 8 gold medals from relays alone.

Emma McKeon’s Commonwealth Games Gold Medals:

2014 – Women’s 200 m freestyle

2014 – Women’s 4×100 m freestyle relay

2014 – Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

2014 – Women’s 4×100 m medley relay

2018 – Women’s 100 m butterfly

2018 – Women’s 4×100 m freestyle relay

2018 – Women’s 4×200 m freestyle relay

2018 – Women’s 4×100 m medley relay

2022 – Mixed 4×100 m freestyle relay

2022 – Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Over the remainder of the week, McKeon still has several events including the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly, plus the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay on her plate, giving her plenty of opportunity to build upon her record-breaking haul. In addition, she is in the position to challenge shooters Phillip Adams and Mick Gault for the most Commonwealth Games medals of all-time as they currently each have 18.

In route to her record-breaking gold medal McKeon anchored the Australian women’s 4×100 freestyle relay in a time of 52.04, leading the team to victory. Earlier in the session, McKeon just missed the record-setting gold medal when Canadian Maggie MacNeil out-touched her by .02 for the gold medal in the 100 butterfly.

McKeon’s achievement comes only a year after a historic 2021 Olympic Games that saw her earn 7 medals en route to becoming the most decorated Australian Olympian of all-time and becoming the most decorated female athlete at a single edition of the Olympic Games.