Laszlo Cseh Going for 2020 Olympic Team (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL
- World Record (WR): 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 50.62, Kristof Milak, 2017
- European Record (ER): 49.95, Milorad Cavic, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 50.62, Kristof Milak, 2017
Championship Record (CR): 50.86, Laszlo Cseh, 2016
- Piero Codia, ITA, 50.64
- Mehdy Metella, FRA, 51.24
- James Guy, GBR, 51.42
Italian Piero Codia went out for it in the men’s 100 fly, providing some outside smoke on the opening 50 out of lane 8 with a split of 23.42. The fire didn’t go out coming home, as he had the fastest back-half in the field as well (27.22) to win gold in a time of 50.64. That crushes his Italian Record of 51.09, and also gets under Laszlo Cseh‘s 50.86 meet record from 2016. He now sits 2nd in the world for 2018 behind only American Caeleb Dressel (50.50).
It was a great race for the outside lanes, as Mehdy Metella and James Guy took silver and bronze out of lanes 1 and 2 in 51.24 and 51.42. 200m winner Kristof Milak just missed a medal in 4th (51.51), while Cseh, who was the top seed out of the semis, ended up 8th in 51.84.
I <3 LASZLO
This will be a big challenge with the you g flyers coming up. That may also help if he decides to start throwing down 100/200 frees with them for the relay
I think he has a better chance in the 100 fly then the 200 even though that’s been his best event over recent years