Last Time Russian Anthem Failed To Play At A World C’ships Was In 2007

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

A Russian swimmer has yet to win gold at these World Championships taking place in Gwangju, Korea, something that hasn’t happened since 2007.

In recent history, Russia finished 11th in the medal table back in 2015 when they played host to the biannual long course event, taking just 1 gold in that year. They rebounded in 2017 in Budapest, jumping to 3rd in the overall medal standings when all was said and done, reaping 3 golds over the course of that year’s competition.

Flash forward to 2019 and the nation is still waiting to hear its national anthem, with the opportunities dwindling as the competition checks off its days. They’ve certainly come close up to this point, having collected 4 silver medals through day 5. Evgeny Rylov, Oleg Kostin, Yuliya Efimova, and the men’s 4x100m free relay have all earned runner-up status, while the nation has earned 2 bronze medals.

Among the Russian contingency sprinkled among the remaining races, Rylov enters as the top seed for tomorrow night’s 200m backstroke final, while Efimova is among the top contenders for gold in the 200m breast. Vldaimir Morozov, who scratched the 100m free here, is gunning for a 50m free bid, while Andri Minakov will contest the 100m fly.

European Swimming Medal Table Through Day 5: