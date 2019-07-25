Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Last Time Russian Anthem Failed To Play At A World C’ships Was In 2007

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

A Russian swimmer has yet to win gold at these World Championships taking place in Gwangju, Korea, something that hasn’t happened since 2007.

In recent history, Russia finished 11th in the medal table back in 2015 when they played host to the biannual long course event, taking just 1 gold in that year. They rebounded in 2017 in Budapest, jumping to 3rd in the overall medal standings when all was said and done, reaping 3 golds over the course of that year’s competition.

Flash forward to 2019 and the nation is still waiting to hear its national anthem, with the opportunities dwindling as the competition checks off its days. They’ve certainly come close up to this point, having collected 4 silver medals through day 5. Evgeny Rylov, Oleg Kostin, Yuliya Efimova, and the men’s 4x100m free relay have all earned runner-up status, while the nation has earned 2 bronze medals.

Among the Russian contingency sprinkled among the remaining races, Rylov enters as the top seed for tomorrow night’s 200m backstroke final, while Efimova is among the top contenders for gold in the 200m breast. Vldaimir Morozov, who scratched the 100m free here, is gunning for a 50m free bid, while Andri Minakov will contest the 100m fly.

European Swimming Medal Table Through Day 5:

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
4  Italy 3 0 2 5
5  Hungary 3 0 0 3
6  Great Britain 2 1 2 5
9  Russia 0 4 3 7
11  Sweden 0 1 1 2
12  Germany 0 1 0 1
 Norway 0 1 0 1
  Switzerland 0 1 0 1
15  France 0 0 1 1

swimmer

Would be shocked if Efimova didn’t win the 200 breast with King out from the DQ.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
iLikePsych

Or if Rylov didn’t win the 200 back

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
DBSwims

With Larkin out, Rylov has a pretty good chance, unless Murphy can pull out the win

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Water is Water

I think Chupkov has as good a shot to win the 200 breast as anyone. He has been in big finals before, and while Wilson did set the record he is still relatively green.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Dcswim

https://youtu.be/-DVSyv3sHOs

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Dude

Real talk tho that anthem is really cool

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Scoobysnak

Didn’t Morozov fail to qualify for the semi’s in 100 Free? Article states that he scratched it.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Owlmando

Rewriting history before our eyes

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

