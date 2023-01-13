Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kylie Masse Learned How to Have Patience with Herself in the Face of Inconsistency

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Kylie Masse started her meet in Knoxville with a Pro Swim Series record, touching for the win in the 50 back in 27.38. The Canadian backstroke was pleased with this result, having had an inconsistent fall training-wise that was full of travel and competition. Masse learned how to manage her expectations of herself and her performances in a period like this while also getting to know how to recreate routines that help give her a sense of groundedness.

Riko
24 minutes ago

She is such a “class act” and a model for others. Hope she sticks around for a long time yet!

