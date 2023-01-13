Kylie Masse Learned How to Have Patience with Herself in the Face of Inconsistency

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 11-14, 2022
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Ways to Watch
- Storylines to Follow
Kylie Masse started her meet in Knoxville with a Pro Swim Series record, touching for the win in the 50 back in 27.38. The Canadian backstroke was pleased with this result, having had an inconsistent fall training-wise that was full of travel and competition. Masse learned how to manage her expectations of herself and her performances in a period like this while also getting to know how to recreate routines that help give her a sense of groundedness.
She is such a “class act” and a model for others. Hope she sticks around for a long time yet!