Kylie Masse Learned How to Have Patience with Herself in the Face of Inconsistency

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Kylie Masse started her meet in Knoxville with a Pro Swim Series record, touching for the win in the 50 back in 27.38. The Canadian backstroke was pleased with this result, having had an inconsistent fall training-wise that was full of travel and competition. Masse learned how to manage her expectations of herself and her performances in a period like this while also getting to know how to recreate routines that help give her a sense of groundedness.