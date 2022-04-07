Kylie Masse Hits Canadian 50 Back Record, World #1 Time With A 27.18

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

During the second night of racing at the 2022 Canadian Trials, Kylie Masse threw down a brand new Canadian record of 27.18 in the 50 backstroke. She won the event and took out her own national record of 27.52 from earlier this year.

Masse has now broken this record 3 times in 2022, having swum a 27.62 at the Trials Prep Event in March to take out her own 27.64 from the 2017 World Championships. At that same meet, Masse posted a 27.52 to bring down the time by another 0.10. This 27.18 swim is the biggest drop she’s pulled off so far, having taken 0.34 seconds off that 27.52.

With this swim, Masse has collected her second backstroke national title of the meet following her 58.48 100 backstroke victory on night 1. Masse has likely secured her spot on the 2022 World Championships roster in both the 50 and 100 backstroke, having swum under the FINA A in both.

This swim makes Masse the top performer in this event this season, replacing former #1 Analia Pigree of France who swam a 27.41 in December. Masse was joined on the podium by Ingrid Wilm who also managed to dip under 28 seconds with a 27.80. That makes Wilm the #5 performer this season behind Great Britain’s Medi Harris.

The bronze medal in the women’s 50 backstroke went to 200 IM silver medalist Mary-Sophie Harvey in a 28.32.