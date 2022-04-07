2022 Brazil Trophy Day 3 Finals: Gomes Lowers World-Leading 50 Breast – 26.62

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

At tonight’s finals session of the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy, Joao Gomes lowered his world-leading mark in the men’s 50 breaststroke. Just as he did this morning, Gomes handily won the final tonight, speeding to a 26.62, which sits just 0.20 seconds off his personal best. It was Felipe Silva who grabbed 2nd, touching in 27.11. Although that time comes in 0.02 seconds slower than the 27.09 Caio Pumputis posted in prelims, Silva will take the 2nd spot on the World Champs roster by virtue of finishing 2nd in finals.

Sticking with the 50 breast, Jhennifer Conceicao had another fantastic swim, clocking a 30.51 to win the women’s event. The swim took 0.24 seconds off her prelims time, bringing her within 0.11 seconds of her Brazilian Record. Additionally, the swim moved Conceicao up to #8 in the world this year in the event. Unfortunately, runner-up Ana Vieira, who finished in 31.28, was just off the FINA ‘A’ standard of 31.22, so Conceicao will be Brazil’s sole representative in the event at World Champs.

Matheus Gonche got out to a great start in the men’s 200 fly tonight, turning in 55.55 at the 100 mark, leading the field. He would maintain his lead through the back half, roaring to a new personal best of 1:56.30. It was a huge swim for both Gonche and Brazilian Swimming, as he came in under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:56.71. Leonardo de Deus was automatically qualified for Brazil’s World Champs team in the event by virtue of qualifying for finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. With his swim tonight, Gonche picked up the 2nd roster spot for Brazil in the event.

Giovanna Diamente won the women’s 200 fly handily tonight, but was off her prelims time, clocking a 2:12.32.

A pair of women came in under the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 1500 free tonight. Viviane Jungblut, the national record holder in the event, roared to victory in 16:19.62. The swim was a bit off her record mark of 16:14.00, but was still 10 seconds under the ‘A’ cut, safely qualifying her for the World Champs team. Additionally, Beatriz Dizotti came in 2nd with a 16:25.95, also clearing the ‘A’ cut of 16:29.57.