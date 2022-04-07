Josh Liendo Crushes Canadian 100 Fly Record With 50.88 – #2 Worldwide This Year

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 5th-April 10th, 2022
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Qualification Standards
Josh Liendo swam a nation-title-winning and national-record-breaking 100 butterfly on the second night of Canadian Trials, hitting a 50.88 to in the event. That swim for Liendo is more than half a second off his own Canadian record of 50.44 from the Canadian Olympic Trials in 2021.
Liendo opened with a 23.63 here compared to the 24.01 he started with for his previous record and closed in a 27.25 compared to 27.39.
His time in the final was also more than half a second faster than what he swam in the prelims of the event; a 51.58. Liendo is now the second-fastest man in this event for the 2021-2022 season behind Japan’s Naoki Mizunuma. Liendo surpassed Shaine Casas who recently swam a 51.08 at the Pro Swim in San Antonio.
2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Fly
Mizunuma
50.86
|2
|Josh
Liendo
|CAN
|50.88
|04/06
|3
|Shaine
Casas
|USA
|51.09
|03/31
|4
|Daiki
Tanaka
|JPN
|51.13
|10/09
|5
|Katsuhiro
Matsumoto
|JPN
|51.18
|03/05
Liendo raced this event at the Tokyo Games and placed 9th overall in the prelims with a 51.52. He followed that up with a 51.50 in the semi-final, which was the 12th-fastest time. Liendo’s new national record of 50.88 not only would have gotten him into the final in Tokyo but would have been good enough to tie Andrei Minakov’s 4th place finish overall.
His swim here is well under the FINA A cut of 51.96, meaning that Liendo has likely secured a spot on the World Championships team for Canada this summer. Finlay Know, who broke the 200 IM national record last night, was also under the FINA A here in a 51.86. Bronze medalist Keir Ogilvie of UBC swam a 53.49.
What amazes me is that nearly every article about Liendo (even going back three years to when he was throwing down 52.1 100FL, 22.6 50FR, 49.7 100FR, etc. at 16, 54.7 100FL at 14… could go on and on) almost never notes his age, which has always been immensely significant factor, even now.
For instance, he just swum this 50.88 100FL at age 19. For reference, at the same age Dressel’s best was a 52.22 (the current WR holder in this event and fastest human mover-through-water in Earth’s history, mind you). Might be worthy of note.
He might go a 47 in the 100 free
Yeah it’d be pretty crazy to doubt this being a possibility. He went a 48.13 at 18, and just took .52 off his 100FL from the same meet as that PB so… let’s watch out
Wow….
Marcel Gery and Mike Mintenko would be so proud!
This breakout performance is insane seems like there’s a lot of room for improvement. Which makes me believe that he could potentially go under 50 not now but within the next 2 years maybe.
A 51.5 to a 50.8 is a smaller drop than he’d need to get under 50 from here.
Crazier things have happened but dunno if I’d be projecting it ever, let alone in the next two years.
Minor note, his previous best was a 51.40. So he did a .52 drop today, with WC to come. He’s currently operating at a rate of dropping .76 per year (quite consistently for the past 5 years, and is still only 19). Lots of development to come!
Fair enough but let me ask this. Was Dressel’s drop in the 100 fly predictable going from 52.2 –> 50.87 at nattys —> 49.86 at worlds? And I mean this from a stand point of dressel’s potential back in 17 after he dropped the 50.8 at least when everyone was trying to figure out how fast could he go at world. Just curious on thoughts for this. Also for all I know Liendo could end up just going a 51 or something like that at worlds.
No, but generally people go overboard in projecting how fast people’ll go.
You brought up Dressel, but why not also bring up Joe Schooling? 50.39 at 21. Just using single people as examples doesn’t work that well.