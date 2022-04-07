Josh Liendo Crushes Canadian 100 Fly Record With 50.88 – #2 Worldwide This Year

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Josh Liendo swam a nation-title-winning and national-record-breaking 100 butterfly on the second night of Canadian Trials, hitting a 50.88 to in the event. That swim for Liendo is more than half a second off his own Canadian record of 50.44 from the Canadian Olympic Trials in 2021.

Liendo opened with a 23.63 here compared to the 24.01 he started with for his previous record and closed in a 27.25 compared to 27.39.

His time in the final was also more than half a second faster than what he swam in the prelims of the event; a 51.58. Liendo is now the second-fastest man in this event for the 2021-2022 season behind Japan’s Naoki Mizunuma. Liendo surpassed Shaine Casas who recently swam a 51.08 at the Pro Swim in San Antonio.

Liendo raced this event at the Tokyo Games and placed 9th overall in the prelims with a 51.52. He followed that up with a 51.50 in the semi-final, which was the 12th-fastest time. Liendo’s new national record of 50.88 not only would have gotten him into the final in Tokyo but would have been good enough to tie Andrei Minakov’s 4th place finish overall.

His swim here is well under the FINA A cut of 51.96, meaning that Liendo has likely secured a spot on the World Championships team for Canada this summer. Finlay Know, who broke the 200 IM national record last night, was also under the FINA A here in a 51.86. Bronze medalist Keir Ogilvie of UBC swam a 53.49.