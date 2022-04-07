2022 Canadian Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

WEDNESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Night two finals of the 2022 Canadian Swim trials will consist of the 50 back, 100 fly, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, and the para 50 back and 400 free. Spots on Team Canada will be on the line for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In the women’s 50 back, we will get to see Olympic silver medalist and Canadian record holder Kylie Masse try to win her second event of the meet after placing first in the 100 back last night. Behind her, Ingrid Wilm, Kayla Sanchez, and Mary-Sophie Harvey will be fighting for the second spot as they were seperated by 0.26 seconds in prelims. As this event is one of her best events, the 50 back gives Wilm a second chance to make the worlds team after placing third in the 100 back last night by 0.08 seconds. Wilm missed out on the Olympics last year, and after a stellar short course season, she could potentially vye for an international team berth tonight.

Maggie MacNeil, the reigning Olympic champion, will be swimming in the women’s 100 fly. She qualified second in prelims with a time of 58.78. That time is a relatively pedestrian one for a swimmer who has been 55.59 before, so there is a great chance that she could have much more in store for finals. Katerine Savard comes in as the top seed from prelims with a time of 57.86.

On the men’s side, Josh Liendo came 0.18 seconds of his 100 fly Canadian record in prelims, and comes in as the top seed with a time of 51.58. Tonight gives him another shot at cracking the record. Finlay Knox, who broke the 200 IM Canadian record last night, is the second seed with a 53.55.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK PARA – FINALS

Podium:

Nikki Ens, S3 – 1:12.72 Aly Van Wyck-Smart, S3 – 1:16.01 Jordan Tucker, S4 – 1:08.76

Despite adding over a second from her prelims time, Nikki Ens took the national title in the women’s 50 back with a time of 1:12.72.

MEN’S 50 BACK PARA – FINALS

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

World Record – 26.98, Xiang Liu, 2018

Canadian Record – 27.52, Kylie Masse , 2022

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 28.22

Podium:

Kylie Masse led from start to finish to win the women’s 50 back with a time of 27.18, crushing her old Canadian record of 27.52 by over three-tenths. Her time is also the seventh-fastest of all time, and just 0.2 seconds off of the world record. Masse was already at the top of the world rankings with her 27.52 from Feburary.

Ingrid Wilm, who missed out on qualifying for the worlds team in the 100 back, redeemed herself tonight to take second in a time of 27.80 in the 50 back. The swim was faster than her previous personal best of 27.98. Mary-Sophie Harvey was just 0.02 slower than her prelims time to take third in a 28.32,

Kayla Sanchez, who qualified in third during prelims, scratched the event and did not swim in finals.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

World Record – 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov, 2021

Canadian Record – 25.13, Acevedo/Wood, 2017

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 25.17

Podium:

Loic Courville Fortin – 25.98 Tayden De Pol – 26.02 Tristian Jankovics – 26.37

17-year old Loic Courville Fortin barely dipped under the 26 second barrier to win the men’s 50 back with a time of 25.98. Tayden De Pol, the top Canadian seed out of prelims, finished 0.04 seconds behind him with a 26.02, while Tristian Jankovics dropped nearly a second from his prelims time to finish third with a 26.37.

None of the men were under the FINA ‘A’ cut tonight.

Kacper Stokowski and Evangelos Makrygiannis, who swam the fastest times in prelims, were relegated to the B final because they are not Canadian and are not eligible for international meet qualification.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

Canadian Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil , 2021

FINA 'A' Standard – 58.33

Podium:

After qualifying for the finals with the second-fastest time, reigning Olympic and World Champion Maggie MacNeil dropped over a second from her prelims time to win in 57.13. She led from start to finish, going out in a 26.88 and slowed down a bit on her back half to close in 30.25. MacNeil’s time sits as the third-fastest in the world behind Zhang Yufei and Claire Curzan.

Katerine Savard, the top qualifier out of prelims, was a little slower in finals with a 58.01. However, that time is still under the FINA ‘A’ standard, securing her a spot on the worlds team alongside MacNeil. Rebecca Smith was faster than her prelims time of 59.22 to finish third with a 58.76, but was a few tenths shy of the FINA ‘A’ cut.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel, 2021

Canadian Record – 51.40, Josh Liendo, 2021

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 51.96

Podium:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINALS

World Record – 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky, 2018

Canadian Record – 15:57.15, Brittany MacLean, 2014

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 16:29.57

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINALS

World Record – 7:32.12, Zhang Lin, 2009

Canadian Record – 7:41.86, Ryan Cochrane, 2011

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 7:53.11

WOMEN’S 400 FREE PARA – FINALS

MEN’S 400 FREE PARA – FINALS

WOMEN’S 200 FREE PARA – FINALS

MEN’S 200 FREE PARA – FINALS