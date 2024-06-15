Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kyle Chalmers Scratches 100 Fly At Australian Olympic Trials Amid Back Injury

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

After booking his ticket to a third Olympic team earlier in the meet, Kyle Chalmers chose to forgo the men’s 100 butterfly on the final day of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials.

Chalmers was coming in as the #3 seed, but the combination of dealing with a back injury and a reported illness all week kept him on the sidelines of the event which he’s put more of a focus on in the last two or three years.

The 25-year-old said a few weeks ago, he took an entire day off which resulted in his back “locking up”, something that’s still been hampering through the Trials this week.

“I just spent the day laying on the couch, which my body is clearly not used to,” Chalmers said, according to Yahoo. “It got pretty stiff and then the Saturday morning, I tried to do a dive and it just all spasmed and locked up.

“I saw physios and doctors and the best thing I could do was to get four cortisones in my lower back and try to get moving again. I am just grateful to be here racing and be back on the mend.

“I know that I can get it right in six weeks’ time (for the Olympics). I have put on a pretty brave face to be able to get through but it has definitely been quite challenging.”

On Thursday, Chalmers punched his ticket to Paris in the men’s 100 free, winning the final in a time of 47.75.

In his absence in Saturday morning’s 100 fly prelims, Matt Temple grabbed the top seed in a time of 51.46, with Ben Armbruster a close second at 51.57.

Chalmers set his best time of 51.61 at last year’s Australian Trials.

7
Gheko
17 minutes ago

Kyle has a Pb of 51.37 shame he had to withdraw but his health has to come first!

Erik
22 minutes ago

Team Simpson breathing a sigh of relief.

HeGetsItDoneAgain
23 minutes ago

What’s next? His pinky toe has a boo boo?

DustySA
Reply to  HeGetsItDoneAgain
34 seconds ago

Stupid comments – if you’ve had back pain you’d know how hard it is!!

Hmm
37 minutes ago

Poor Prince Chalmers

sqimgod
38 minutes ago

2 events and his dainty little back has already given out?

bonk
54 minutes ago

anybody else constantly crash on this site?

