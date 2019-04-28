Kristof Milak Dominates 200 Fly at 2019 Gyor Open

2019 Gyor Open (XI. SCITEC GYÕR OPEN)
- April 24-27, 2019
- Gyor, Hungary
- Meet Site
Kristof Milak made an appearance at the 2019 Gyor Open, winning the men’s open 200 fly in a 1:57.41. During the open final, Milak dominated the event by 7 seconds, with his nearest foe (Laszlo Fabriczius) finishing with a 2:04.34.
In prelims, Milak swam a 1:56.63, just ducking under the 2019 Worlds Championships qualifying standard. At the 2019 Hungarian Championships in late March, Milak swam his fastest 2019 time in the event with his national title of 1:53.31. The 19-year-old’s other swim of the meet was in the 100 free, where he finished in second (50.88) behind 2019 Worlds teammate Maxim Lobanovszkij (50.25).
Along with the 200 fly, Milak is also currently qualified for the Gwangju Worlds meet in the 200 free, 400 free, and 100 fly. At the 2017 Budapest Worlds meet, Milak took home a silver medal with a world junior record time of 50.62.
More Meet Highlights:
- Richard Bohus won the men’s open 100 back with a 54.72, which is he scheduled to swim at this summer’s World championships along with the 50 back.
- 2017 Worlds finalist Peter Bernek won the open 200 IM with a 2:03.31. At the 2019 Worlds meet, Bernek is expected to swim the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.
- Another 2019 Worlds qualifier, Zsuzsanna Jakabos, won the open events in the 200 fly (2:13.29) and 50 free (26.18). This summer, Jakabos will join Katinka Hosszu in the 200 IM and 400 IM.
- 2018 European Junior champion Fanni Fabian won 5 events in the Junior 1 age group. The 17-year-old took home wins in the 50 free (27.03), 200 free (2:01.32), 200 IM (2:19.47), 400 free (4:14.95), and 200 fly (2:13.38).
- In the open age group, Hungarian Championships finalist Szimonetta Galamb took home two wins in the 400 IM (4:55.46) and 200 back (2:16.42).
