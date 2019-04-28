Kristof Milak Dominates 200 Fly at 2019 Gyor Open

2019 Gyor Open (XI. SCITEC GYÕR OPEN)

April 24-27, 2019

Gyor, Hungary

Meet Site

Kristof Milak made an appearance at the 2019 Gyor Open, winning the men’s open 200 fly in a 1:57.41. During the open final, Milak dominated the event by 7 seconds, with his nearest foe (Laszlo Fabriczius) finishing with a 2:04.34.

In prelims, Milak swam a 1:56.63, just ducking under the 2019 Worlds Championships qualifying standard. At the 2019 Hungarian Championships in late March, Milak swam his fastest 2019 time in the event with his national title of 1:53.31. The 19-year-old’s other swim of the meet was in the 100 free, where he finished in second (50.88) behind 2019 Worlds teammate Maxim Lobanovszkij (50.25).

Along with the 200 fly, Milak is also currently qualified for the Gwangju Worlds meet in the 200 free, 400 free, and 100 fly. At the 2017 Budapest Worlds meet, Milak took home a silver medal with a world junior record time of 50.62.

More Meet Highlights: