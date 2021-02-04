Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kristen Stege Describes the Upside of Switching From Sprinting to Distance

We sat down with sprinter turned distance ace Kristen Stege. Stege, now a sophomore at Tennessee, just dropped a PB 9:40 1,000 free in a dual meet against Georgia. She made headlines in February when she won the AAC title in the 1,650, which was her first time ever competing in a 1,650. Stege takes us through her last year of swimming and why she has actually warmed up to distance swimming after adamantly opposing it as an age group swimmer.

