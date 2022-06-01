Klepikova, Bogomolova & Filipets Highlight 2022 Russian Junior Championships

2022 Russian Junior Swimming Championships

May 22-26, 2022

Penza, Russia

LCM (50-meter format)

Meet Central

Results

Daria Klepikova, Elena Bogomolova and Andrey Filipets were the top performers at last week’s Russian Junior Championships, which took place in the western city of Penza.

The event featured girls aged 15-17 and boys aged 17-18.

Klepikova, 17, won the girls’ 50 free (25.24), 100 free (55.25), 400 free (4:18.14) and 50 fly (26.56), also earning a runner-up finish in the 200 free (2:00.83). Her swims in the 50, 200 and 400 free all marked new best times.

At the 2021 Short Course Worlds, she placed 21st in the women’s 100 fly, and she also won a pair of gold medals at the 2021 European Junior Championships in the 100 free and 50 fly, adding a silver in the 100 fly.

Bogomolova, who was a triple medalist in the female breaststroke events at last year’s European Juniors, swept those races in Penza, including producing the highest FINA point-scoring swim of the competition in the 50 breast.

Bogomolova clocked 30.87 to win the event over Yana Shakirova (31.38), nearing her lifetime best of 30.40 set at last month’s Russian National Championships (where she also won gold).

Bogomolova also put up respective times of 1:09.03 and 2:31.82 to win the girls’ 100 and 200 breast, owning lifetime bests of 1:07.25 and 2:27.57.

Filipets, who, like Bogomolova, is a 2005-born athlete, reeled off a trio of wins in the boys’ distance events, claiming the 400, 800 and 1500 freestyles.

His top swim came in the 1500, where Filipets clocked 15:21.85 to win by over seven seconds and lower his previous best by more than five. He was even with eventual runner-up Vladimir Muratov (15:28.94) through the 1000-meter mark but really took off after that, with his 500 splits coming in at 5:08.15/5:09.27/5:04.43.

At the Russian Championships in April, Filipets set what is now his previous PB of 15:27.14.

Filipets also won the 400 free (3:54.20) and 800 free (8:02.66), with the latter marking a new best.

Also winning three events was Victoria Starostina, who put her versatility on display.

Starostina topped Klepikova by just .03 in the girls’ 200 free, touching in 2:00.80, and she also emerged victorious in the 200 IM (2:14.94) and 400 IM (4:48.70). She was a finalist in both the 200 free and 200 IM at the 2021 Euro Juniors, placing sixth and fourth, respectively.

OTHER MULTI-EVENT WINNERS