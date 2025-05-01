Kharun Sits Out Of Fort Lauderdale Night 1 Finals (Scratch Report)

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

In a few hours, the first full night of competition will get underway at one of the most star-studded pro swim series we’ve seen in years. Based on tonight’s heat sheets, it looks like nearly every star who swam this morning will be back tonight in at least one of their events.

This means that we’re getting the showdowns that this morning set us up for. Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh will face off in the 400 free following a very strong mile showing from Ledecky last night. Regan Smith will take on the 200 fly/50 back double. Smith is the top seed in the former, but in the latter Kylie Masse nearly clipped Smith’s Americas record en route to taking the top seed. On the men’s end, the fastest 500 freestyler of all time, Leon Marchand, will try his hand at the 400 free against American freestyle studs Kieran Smith, Luke Hobson, and Bobby Finke.

The only swimmer to scratch multiple events was Canadian Olympic medalist Ilya Kharun. After earning two B-final placements in the 100 free and 200 fly this morning, the 20-year-old Québécois opted out of a second swim in both events.

There were two A-final scratches: Jack Harvey from the men’s 50 back and Katie Grimes from the women’s 400 free. Harvey will not compete tonight, while Grimes decided to put all her chips into the 200 fly final.

Many other Team USA stars took the same route as Grimes, dropping one event in favor of another. Alex Walsh and Katharine Berkoff will sit out of the first event, the 100 freestyle, to focus on the 100 breast and 50 back, respectively. Torri Huske chose the opposite of Walsh, honing in on the 100 free by scratching the 100 breast.

Full Night 1 Scratch List

Women’s 100 freestyle

Men’s 100 freestyle

#10 Quintin McCarty

#13 Jack Dolan

#16 Ilya Kharun

Women’s 100 breaststroke

Men’s 100 breaststroke

No scratches

Women’s 50 backstroke

#20 Sadie Buckley

Men’s 50 backstroke

Women’s 200 butterfly

No scratches

Men’s 200 butterfly

Women’s 400 freestyle

#7 Katie Grimes

#11 Michaela Mattes

#19 Brooke Travis

#22 Caroline Pennington

Men’s 400 freestyle