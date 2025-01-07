Kentucky Women Beat Vanderbilt To Pick Up First In-Conference Dual Meet Win Of The Season

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

January 3, 2025

Centennial SportsPlex — Nashville, TN

25 Yards (SCY)

Scores: Kentucky, 174 def. Vanderbilt, 82

Full Results

The Kentucky women traveled to Nashville, Tenn. to begin the second semester of racing with an SEC duel against Vanderbilt. The Wildcats touched first in all 14 events in the pool, handily defeating the Commodores, 174 to 82.

Not only did Kentucky touch first in every event, but the only events where they did not touch at least first and second were the 200 medley relay, 1000 freestyle, and 200 butterfly.

Junior Grace Frericks factored into four of the Wildcats’ wins. The 2024 NCAA qualifier won the 100 backstroke, leading a 1-2-3 sweep for Kentucky with a 55.74. Later in the meet, she swam 51.69 to win the 100 freestyle.

Frericks also led off Kentucky’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle ‘A’ relays. She split 25.96 on the opening backstroke leg, setting the team up for a win in 1:43.98 as she was followed by Bridget Engel (29.02), Lydia Hanlon (25.49), and Maddy Hartley (23.51). She opened the 400 freestyle relay in 52.12 and teamed with Hartley (53.42), Lauren West (52.83), and Torie Buerger (54.02). The quartet touched first in 3:32.39, though Kentucky swam the final two events exhibition.

Frericks wasn’t the only Wildcat to win two individual events at the meet. The freshman trio of Billie Sherratt, Hayden Penny, and Katy Jost were all double-event winners. Sherrat won the 200 butterfly, one of the closest events of the meet, as she out-touched Vanderbilt’s Kailia Utley by three-hundredths, 2:03.68 to 2:03.71. She completed her sweep of the butterfly events later, coming from behind on the second 50 yards to get ahead of her teammate Hartley.

Jost swept the distance freestyle events, first winning the 1000 freestyle in 10:19.94, then taking the 500 freestyle with a 5:00.38. Meanwhile, Penny hit season-bests as she won the 200 freestyle and 200 breaststroke (1:50.40/2:18.38). The 200 freestyle was another 1-2-3 finish for Kentucky.

After the 200 medley relay and 1000 freestyle—where the Commodores were able to grab second place—the Wildcats began rolling with their 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle and didn’t let up. Kentucky earned the top three spots in the 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 50 free, 200 back, and 200 IM.

Utley and Mercedes Traba were the highlights of the meet for Vanderbilt. After narrowly finishing second in the 200 butterfly, Utley touched third in the 100 butterfly with a 57.32. Traba, her classmate, earned the team’s other individual top-two finish, clocking 10:26.62 to take second in the 1000 freestyle. Like Utley, she picked up third place in her second individual event, swimming 5:06.08 in the 500 free.

Reagan Mathieson’s third place in the 100 freestyle (52.58) and Emily Constable’s third in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.96) represented Vanderbilt’s other top-three finishers in individual events. Additionally, Aubrey Hull, Constable, Karsyn Cook, and Mathieson combined to finish second in the opening 200 medley relay (1:44.50).

This win marks the Kentucky women’s first dual meet win against a fellow SEC team this season. Next, they’ll head to Indiana to take on Purdue and Notre Dame in a tri-meet on Jan. 10. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt hosts Arkansas on Jan. 17 for the team’s next dual meet.