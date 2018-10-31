Kazakhstan Water Polo Player Receives 4-Year Doping Ban

Kazakhstan water polo player Alexandr Godovanyuk has been given a 4-year doping ban by the Disciplinary Commission of the National Anti-Doping Center of Kazakhstan. The suspension officially began on August 2nd, 2018 and run through August 1st, 2022.

On July 10th, Godovanyuk tested positive for the prohibited substance Dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (Class S1.1A Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids), also known as CDMT, a substance commonly sold under the brand name Oral Turinabol.

The substance is the one responsible for the majority of the infamous East German doping scheme of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

Godovanyuk was listed on the Asian Games website as a member of the Kazakhstan men’s water polo team that won a gold medal, but was not listed on any of the match rosters at the tournament. He wasn’t on the team’s roster at the 2017 World Championships.