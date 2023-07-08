Kayla Sanchez Skipping World Champs, Will Make Debut for Philippines at Asian Games

Canadian Olympic medalist Kayla Sanchez will skip the World Championships later this month to focus on making her debut for the Philippines at the Asian Games this September in Hangzhou, China.

“I have met with my coach and we have decided it is best for me not to compete in Fukuoka,” Sanchez told Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino. “This means I can be focused to medal in the Asian Games in September.”

The 22-year-old freestyle specialist was deemed eligible to represent the Philippines internationally on Thursday after being released from Swimming Canada last June and completing the majority of a one-year residency training at the New Clark City facilities. Sanchez said she made the switch because she reached a point in her life where it was “time for a change.”

“I am stepping into a new point in my swim career where I can start to focus on myself and at the same time I’m hoping to help people in the Philippines,” said Sanchez, who was born to Filipino parents in Singapore before emigrating to Canada.

“The country now has a very strong anchor in its national swimming team,” Tolentino said.

Sanchez picked up medals on four relays at the 2022 World Championships (silver in 400 free relay and mixed 400 free relay, bronze in 800 free relay and 400 medley relay) and two more at the 2019 edition (bronze in the 400 free relay and 800 free relay). In between, she competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and brought home a silver medal on the 400 free relay as well as a bronze from swimming in the heats of the 400 medley relay.

At last year’s World Championships, Sanchez placed 6th in the 100 free with a time of 53.59, which would have won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games. She owns a lifetime best of 53.12 from the Tokyo Olympics, where she placed 10th. The competition for the 100 free podium at the Asian Games figures to be stiff with Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey (52.50), China’s Cheng Yujie (53.26), and China’s Yang Yunxuan (53.87) also under 54 seconds so far this season.

Sanchez most recently competed at the Czech Open last month, where she earned runner-up finishes in the 50 free (25.62), 100 free (55.73), and 50 back (29.15).

While Sanchez will no longer have the opportunity to rack up relay medals at major championships, she could be in line for other benefits from moving.

As of 2021, the Philippines was offering the USD equivalent of $200,000 for an Olympic gold medal (₱10,000,000), $100,000 for an Olympic silver medal, and $40,000 for an Olympic bronze medal. Canada’s incentive for a gold medal last year was roughly $16,000 USD ($20,000 CAD).

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is also handing out scholarships to nine of the Philippines’ best athletes in the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, each receiving ₱43,000 per month ($768 USD).