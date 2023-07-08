Italy Moves To Top Of 2023 European Junior Championships Medal Table After Day Four

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day four of the 2023 European Junior Championships saw a shift in the overall medal table lead. Hungary had previously topped the hardware haul but today’s action upgraded Italy to the top of the heap.

The boys’ 50m freestyle saw Lorenzo Ballarati of Italy take the gold, hitting 22.56 to lead the pack. His teammate Davide Passafaro posted 22.81 for bronze to make it a 1&3 Italian finish.

The boys’ 400m IM saw a similar finish with Italy’s Emanuele Potenza earning the top prize while his countryman Domenico De Gregorio bagged bronze in 4:23.67.

In the final event of the evening, Italy claimed bronze in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Another move happened lower in the rankings, with Denmark overtaking Turkey as the 3rd-place nation in the medal table thus far.

This evening, Casper Puggaard ripped a time of 52.67 to decisively take the boys’ 100m butterfly title, upgrading his silver medal from the 2022 edition of these European Junior Championships.

Then the nation secured gold in the aforementioned mixed 4x100m medley relay, with the squad of Kristine Norby, Puggaard, Jonas Gaur and Martine Damborg logging a winning effort of 3:50.04. That got the team to the wall over 3 seconds ahead of the next-closest finisher Great Britain who collectively clocked a silver medal-worthy result of 3:53.74.