KATIE LEDECKY Record NCAA nei 400 Misti con il tempo di 3.56.53

Stanford Clocks 3:25.15 for 400 Medley Relay American, NCAA Record Stanford closed out night 3 of the 2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships with a new American and NCAA Record in the 400 medley relay as they battled with rival Cal.

Jake Armstrong: From Linebacker to 2x Big 12 Champion (Video) Defending Big 12 champion in the 100 breast, Jake Armstrong, dropped a 52.11 this morning in prelims. A few years ago, he was barely a swimmer.

Janet Hu Swims to #4 All-Time with 49.9 100 Back Hu is now the 4th fastest 100 backstroker in history, moving ahead of Natalie Coughlin, who became the first woman to break 50 seconds back in 2002.

2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Look out for Stanford’s Katie Ledecky, who will battle American Record holder Ella Eastin shortly before racing All-American teammate Simone Manuel in the 200 free.