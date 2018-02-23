Stanford Clocks 3:25.15 for 400 Medley Relay American, NCAA Record

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford closed out night 3 of the 2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships with a new American and NCAA Record in the 400 medley relay as they battled with rival Cal. They were practically in a dead heat after backstroke, as Ally Howe touched in 50.21 to Kathleen Baker‘s 50.24. On the breast leg, Kim Williams gave the Cardinal the lead as she put up a 58.61 to Ali Harrison‘s 59.06. Cal outsplit them slightly on the fly leg with Noemie Thomas‘ 50.20 to Janet Hu‘s 50.38, but Simone Manuel threw down a 45.95 anchor leg to seal the deal as Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil swam a 46.00 to give the Bears silver.

Both teams were well under the former American Record and NCAA Record of 3:26.14, which was set by the Cardinal at Pac-12s back in 2016. Hu and Howe returned from that record-setting relay. Howe has made huge improvements since then, as she’s now the American Record holder in the 100 back and split over a second and a half faster tonight than she did in 2016.

SPLITS COMPARISON: 400 MEDLEY RELAY

Team Back Split Breast Split Fly Split Free Split Final Time
Stanford (2018) Ally Howe– 50.21 Kim Williams– 58.61 Janet Hu– 50.38 Simone Manuel– 45.95 3:25.15
Cal (2018) Kathleen Baker– 50.24 Ali Harrison– 59.06 Noemie Thomas– 50.20 Abbe Weitzeil- 46.00 3:25.50
Stanford (2016) Ally Howe– 51.89 Sarah Haase- 57.02 Janet Hu– 50.65 Lia Neal- 46.58 3:26.14

3 Comments on "Stanford Clocks 3:25.15 for 400 Medley Relay American, NCAA Record"

newest oldest most voted
AvidSwimFan

Sarah Haase was a breaststroke stud for Standford, too bad it never translated to LCM. Congrats to Stanford!

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
CraigH

She got down to a 1:06-low in the 100 Breast LC at a Grand Priz Meet, if I recall correctly; however she had like a weird concussion leading up to trials that kept her from ideal training. It was too bad.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Bearly Breathing

Can’t wait for the rematch at NCAAs

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago

