Stanford Clocks 3:25.15 for 400 Medley Relay American, NCAA Record

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (1x) (results)
Stanford closed out night 3 of the 2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships with a new American and NCAA Record in the 400 medley relay as they battled with rival Cal. They were practically in a dead heat after backstroke, as Ally Howe touched in 50.21 to Kathleen Baker‘s 50.24. On the breast leg, Kim Williams gave the Cardinal the lead as she put up a 58.61 to Ali Harrison‘s 59.06. Cal outsplit them slightly on the fly leg with Noemie Thomas‘ 50.20 to Janet Hu‘s 50.38, but Simone Manuel threw down a 45.95 anchor leg to seal the deal as Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil swam a 46.00 to give the Bears silver.
Both teams were well under the former American Record and NCAA Record of 3:26.14, which was set by the Cardinal at Pac-12s back in 2016. Hu and Howe returned from that record-setting relay. Howe has made huge improvements since then, as she’s now the American Record holder in the 100 back and split over a second and a half faster tonight than she did in 2016.
SPLITS COMPARISON: 400 MEDLEY RELAY
|Team
|Back Split
|Breast Split
|Fly Split
|Free Split
|Final Time
|Stanford (2018)
|Ally Howe– 50.21
|Kim Williams– 58.61
|Janet Hu– 50.38
|Simone Manuel– 45.95
|3:25.15
|Cal (2018)
|Kathleen Baker– 50.24
|Ali Harrison– 59.06
|Noemie Thomas– 50.20
|Abbe Weitzeil- 46.00
|3:25.50
|Stanford (2016)
|Ally Howe– 51.89
|Sarah Haase- 57.02
|Janet Hu– 50.65
|Lia Neal- 46.58
|3:26.14
Sarah Haase was a breaststroke stud for Standford, too bad it never translated to LCM. Congrats to Stanford!
She got down to a 1:06-low in the 100 Breast LC at a Grand Priz Meet, if I recall correctly; however she had like a weird concussion leading up to trials that kept her from ideal training. It was too bad.
Can’t wait for the rematch at NCAAs