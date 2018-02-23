Stanford Clocks 3:25.15 for 400 Medley Relay American, NCAA Record

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford closed out night 3 of the 2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships with a new American and NCAA Record in the 400 medley relay as they battled with rival Cal. They were practically in a dead heat after backstroke, as Ally Howe touched in 50.21 to Kathleen Baker‘s 50.24. On the breast leg, Kim Williams gave the Cardinal the lead as she put up a 58.61 to Ali Harrison‘s 59.06. Cal outsplit them slightly on the fly leg with Noemie Thomas‘ 50.20 to Janet Hu‘s 50.38, but Simone Manuel threw down a 45.95 anchor leg to seal the deal as Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil swam a 46.00 to give the Bears silver.

Both teams were well under the former American Record and NCAA Record of 3:26.14, which was set by the Cardinal at Pac-12s back in 2016. Hu and Howe returned from that record-setting relay. Howe has made huge improvements since then, as she’s now the American Record holder in the 100 back and split over a second and a half faster tonight than she did in 2016.

SPLITS COMPARISON: 400 MEDLEY RELAY