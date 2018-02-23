2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (1x) (results)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- NCAA Qualifying
- Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
On Friday night at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington, Stanford’s Janet Hu became the 5th woman ever to break 50 seconds in the 100 yard backstroke. Hu flipped in 24.42, trailing Cal’s reigning NCAA champ Kathleen Baker, who led in 24.12. Hu had the back-half speed, however, coming from behind to take the win in 49.93. Throughout the day, Hu dropped 3 tenths from her best time.
Hu is now the 4th fastest 100 backstroker in history, moving ahead of Natalie Coughlin, who became the first woman to break 50 seconds back in 2002. At the top of the all-time performers list is teammate Ally Howe, who set the American Record with a 49.69 at the 2017 Pac-12 Meet. Howe opted not to swim the 100 back at conference this year, electing to swim the 100 fly instead.
ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 100 YARD BACK
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ally Howe
|49.69
|2
|Beata Nelson
|49.78
|3
|Kathleen Baker
|49.80
|4
|Janet Hu
|49.93
|5
|Natalie Coughlin
|49.97
|6
|Courtney Bartholomew
|50.01
|7
|Rachel Bootsma
|50.03
|8
|Olivia Smoliga
|50.04
|9
|Cindy Tran
|50.31
|10
|Gemma Spofforth
|50.46
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Janet Hu Swims to #4 All-Time with 49.9 100 Back"
She swim for hours and hours and hours and hours and it finally pay off!
What will she swim at NCAAs?
Congrats Janet! You are just awesome! Thank you for your great 4 years you have given to Stanford team.