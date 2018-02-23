Janet Hu Swims to #4 All-Time with 49.9 100 Back

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Friday night at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington, Stanford’s Janet Hu became the 5th woman ever to break 50 seconds in the 100 yard backstroke. Hu flipped in 24.42, trailing Cal’s reigning NCAA champ Kathleen Baker, who led in 24.12. Hu had the back-half speed, however, coming from behind to take the win in 49.93. Throughout the day, Hu dropped 3 tenths from her best time.

Hu is now the 4th fastest 100 backstroker in history, moving ahead of Natalie Coughlin, who became the first woman to break 50 seconds back in 2002. At the top of the all-time performers list is teammate Ally Howe, who set the American Record with a 49.69 at the 2017 Pac-12 Meet. Howe opted not to swim the 100 back at conference this year, electing to swim the 100 fly instead.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 100 YARD BACK

Place Swimmer Time 1 Ally Howe 49.69 2 Beata Nelson 49.78 3 Kathleen Baker 49.80 4 Janet Hu 49.93 5 Natalie Coughlin 49.97 6 Courtney Bartholomew 50.01 7 Rachel Bootsma 50.03 8 Olivia Smoliga 50.04 9 Cindy Tran 50.31 10 Gemma Spofforth 50.46

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES: WOMEN’S 100 YARD BACK