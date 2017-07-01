Kathleen Baker: “I think i really mastered the details” (Video)

  2 Coleman Hodges | July 01st, 2017 | College, National, News, Pac-12, Video

Reported by James Sutherland.

Kathleen Baker: “I think it was a pretty good race for me and I know I made a couple of mistakes, so I know I can be even faster. To go a best time from the Olympics to now is pretty great for me. I think I sort of feed off the confidence I have from the Olympics and how it’s carried me through this year … I know that it’s really important to be consistent and that’s something I’ve really worked on.”

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

  1. Kathleen Baker, CAL, 58.57
  2. Olivia Smoliga, ABSC, 59.17
  3. Hannah Stevens, UMIZ, 59.74

Cal’s Kathleen Baker put up a new meet & U.S. Open Record of 58.57 to win the women’s 100 back, improving her personal best that she posted winning the Olympic silver last year. Both records she broke were previously held by Missy Franklin at 58.67 from 2013. She now sits 2nd in the world for the year, trailing Canada’s Kylie Masse(58.21).

Olivia Smoliga of the Athens Bulldogs gets her individual event in Budapest with a 2nd place finish in 59.17, and 50 back winner Hannah Stevens took 3rd in 59.74. Ali DeLoof (59.77) and Regan Smith (59.85) also broke a minute.

Elise Haan won the B-final in 1:00.02, and Grace Ariola‘s 3rd place finish (1:00.66) gets her on the Junior Worlds team in this event. Alex Walsh won the C-final in 1:01.10.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Kathleen Baker: “I think i really mastered the details” (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
AppleT

Love her energy, enthusiasm and attitude. So much fun to watch in the pool, too. Can’t wait to see what she can do at Worlds. Go Kathleen!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 54 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

She feels just so fresh – excited – articulated and loving where she is at . High FIVE ✋

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes 30 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »