Kathleen Baker: “I think i really mastered the details” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Kathleen Baker: “I think it was a pretty good race for me and I know I made a couple of mistakes, so I know I can be even faster. To go a best time from the Olympics to now is pretty great for me. I think I sort of feed off the confidence I have from the Olympics and how it’s carried me through this year … I know that it’s really important to be consistent and that’s something I’ve really worked on.”

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

American Record: Missy Franklin , 58.33, 2012

, 58.33, 2012 U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin , 58.67, 2013

LC National Meet Record: Missy Franklin , 58.67, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.61

Cal’s Kathleen Baker put up a new meet & U.S. Open Record of 58.57 to win the women’s 100 back, improving her personal best that she posted winning the Olympic silver last year. Both records she broke were previously held by Missy Franklin at 58.67 from 2013. She now sits 2nd in the world for the year, trailing Canada’s Kylie Masse(58.21).

Olivia Smoliga of the Athens Bulldogs gets her individual event in Budapest with a 2nd place finish in 59.17, and 50 back winner Hannah Stevens took 3rd in 59.74. Ali DeLoof (59.77) and Regan Smith (59.85) also broke a minute.

Elise Haan won the B-final in 1:00.02, and Grace Ariola‘s 3rd place finish (1:00.66) gets her on the Junior Worlds team in this event. Alex Walsh won the C-final in 1:01.10.