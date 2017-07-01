2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
Katie Ledecky will not be swimming the 1500 free today, but she retains her slot in the event at Worlds. Like in the 50 stroke events, the selection procedure for the women’s 1500 free allows for a swimmer who doesn’t compete in the event at Nationals to swim the event at worlds.
The United States’s first slot in the women’s 1500 will go to the top finisher tonight. The second slot in the event will be “chosen from already-qualified athletes based on world ranks.” Check and check for Ledecky.
Ledecky’s scratch could potentially give a new swimmer who hasn’t yet qualified for the team a guaranteed spot on the Worlds roster. However, likely, the slot will be filled by the University of Virginia veteran Leah Smith, who (very surprisingly) has not swam a 1500 since 2014. Smith has already qualified for the team in the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 400 IM, and 4×200 free relay (!!). She will not be swimming with finals, according to the heat sheet, due to her yards seed time. Her heat is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm.
Other scratches for the 1500 free this afternoon and tonight include Michigan distance standout G Ryan and 16-year-old Erica Sullivan (both of whom we picked to make the top 8). York YMCA’s Courtney Harnish is also a scratch.
17 Comments on "Ledecky Out of 1500 on Day 5 of Nats, Will Still Have Worlds Spot"
Title is totally incorrect. She’s out on Day 5 of World Trials, not Worlds.
Isn’t that what the title says?
Why wouldn’t she swim and try a different tactics to see how they affect her race? Say if she would have gone super easy like her warm own swim, what her time would be compared to others. Thoughts?
Once read that every 3-4 months you can have a great 1500 for how much it taxes your energy systems if you swim it right. She and her coach probably decided that dealing with pressure at trials to break the world record isnt necessary. Even though she has proven time and time again that she can swim great 1500s back to back, nice to have a little break. Should be fast in Bupapest!
I read once…way back, that Salnikov felt he could do a world class 1500 every six months.
It isn’t just energy systems, its the nervous system too – I used to joke it took at least a month for my body to forget how miserable the mile is and go in naively fresh.
Perfect ⭐️
I am not a fan of this selection process