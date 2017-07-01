Ledecky Out of 1500 on Day 5 of Nats, Will Still Have Worlds Spot

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Katie Ledecky will not be swimming the 1500 free today, but she retains her slot in the event at Worlds. Like in the 50 stroke events, the selection procedure for the women’s 1500 free allows for a swimmer who doesn’t compete in the event at Nationals to swim the event at worlds.

The United States’s first slot in the women’s 1500 will go to the top finisher tonight. The second slot in the event will be “chosen from already-qualified athletes based on world ranks.” Check and check for Ledecky.

Ledecky’s scratch could potentially give a new swimmer who hasn’t yet qualified for the team a guaranteed spot on the Worlds roster. However, likely, the slot will be filled by the University of Virginia veteran Leah Smith, who (very surprisingly) has not swam a 1500 since 2014. Smith has already qualified for the team in the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 400 IM, and 4×200 free relay (!!). She will not be swimming with finals, according to the heat sheet, due to her yards seed time. Her heat is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm.

Other scratches for the 1500 free this afternoon and tonight include Michigan distance standout G Ryan and 16-year-old Erica Sullivan (both of whom we picked to make the top 8). York YMCA’s Courtney Harnish is also a scratch.