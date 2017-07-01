Cody Miller: “That was a rollercoaster of a week” (Video)

  8 Coleman Hodges | July 01st, 2017 | National, News, Video

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

  • American Record: Cody Miller, 58.87, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: Adam Peaty, 58.86, 2017
  • LC National Meet Record: Kevin Cordes, 58.94, 2016
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.35
  1. Kevin Cordes, UN, 58.74
  2. Cody Miller, BAD, 59.11
  3. Nicolas Fink, ABSC, 59.40

Kevin Cordes did it again, completing the breaststroke sweep with a new American & U.S. Open Record of 58.74. He lowers Cody Miller‘s American Record of 58.87 done when he won bronze in Rio, and also lowers Adam Peaty‘s U.S. Open Record of 58.86 done earlier this year.

Miller touched 2nd in 59.11, earning him a berth on the World Championship team. Cordes is now 2nd in the world, and Miller is 4th. Peaty leads by nearly a second in 57.79.

Nicolas Fink had another strong swim to get 3rd in 59.40, and Andrew Wilson was 4th in 59.65. Michigan’s Jacob Montague moved up a few spots for 5th in 1:00.39, ahead of Will Licon (1:00.67) and Josh Prenot (1:00.79).

The B-final went to Indiana’s Ian Finnerty, and the C-final went to King Aquatics’ Daniel Roy in 1:02.02.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Cody Miller: “That was a rollercoaster of a week” (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
100flyer

Doesnt he train he train in Indianapolis? If so, why does he needs to travel and sleep in a hotel?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
49 minutes 37 seconds ago
Wallaby

He trains at IU-Bloomington, which is about and hour away from Indianapolis. So he probably wanted to avoid driving two hours round trip a few days in a row

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
46 minutes 17 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

makes sense

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes 41 seconds ago
100flyer

Thanks☺ didnt know that. I thought all the IU swimmers and alumi swim in this pool. Now it makes sense

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes 41 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

It was a solid 59 low – great job

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes 45 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »