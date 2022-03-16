Katharine Berkoff Swims 22.76 in 50 Backstroke; Top Performer of All-Time

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Live Results

Championship Central

SwimSwam Preview Index

Katharine Berkoff of NC State became the top performer of all-time in the 50 backstroke posting a 22.76 en-route to leading off NC State’s 2nd place 200 medley relay at the NCAA Championships.

Berkoff was previously the 3rd fastest performer in history and topped Gretchen Walsh’s 22.82 backstroke split from the ACC Championships last month.

In the final heat of the 200 medley relay on Wednesday, NC State and Virginia swam next to each other as Berkoff posted a 22.76 and Walsh split a 22.81 on the backstroke leg, which was faster than her time from the ACC Championships.

This marks the first time in history where two swimmers split sub-23 during the same heat.

Also swimming backstroke in this heat was Maggie MacNeil of Michigan (23.07), just off her 23.02, which previously made her the 2nd fastest performer of all time. MacNeil is now the 3rd fastest performer in history. Alabama’s Rhyan White tied her best split ever (23.35), making her the 5th fastest performer in history. Regan Smith‘s time is from the Pac-12 championships.

Updated Top Performers Rankings: