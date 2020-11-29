Junior Nationals Qualifier Rylee Moore Sends Verbal to TCU for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Parkview Baptist School’s Rylee Moore of Baton Rouge, LA has announced her decision to swim at TCU beginning in the fall of 2021. Her club team, Crawfish Aquatics congratulated the backstroker on its Twitter page:

Congratulations to Rylee Moore on her verbal commitment to continue her academic and swimming career at TCU! We are very proud of you! @tcu_swimdive pic.twitter.com/AevMcWbbKV — Crawfish Aquatics (@CrawfishAquatic) September 21, 2020

During her junior season at Parkview Baptist, Moore was named the Swimmer of the Meet at the LHSAA DIII Championships. She swam the 200 IM and the 100 back, taking home the title in each event, and she participated in her team’s 200 medley and 400 free relays. Moore garnered a convincing win in the 200 IM, touching 5.8 seconds ahead of University Laboratory School’s Maddilyn Geyer in prelims and she remained 3.6 seconds ahead of her in finals.

Moore also dominated the 100 back, securing the gold medal by 5.46 seconds, and the only swimmer to break the 1-minute barrier. Silver medalist Iman Ferguson of Lusher Charter School finished second, touching in a time of 1:00.49. Moore’s prelims time of 54.73 was a new LHSAA swimming state record, the fastest across all divisions.

Earlier this month, Moore competed at her final high school state champion, recording her 4th 100 back state title.

Moore is a 3-time All American in the 100 back, as well as a 3-time Academic All American. She holds the LHSAA DIII 100 free record with a 52.16, having set it as the leadoff leg of Parkview’s 400 free relay in 2019. She is a two-time LHSAA DIII 100 fly state champion (2017, 2018) and a two-time 200 IM champion (2019, 2020).

Last December, Moore competed at the 2019 West Speedo Winter Junior Championships. She first qualified for the meet in 2016 in the 200 back. In 2019, she swam the 200 IM, 100 fly, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly, finishing 97th, 70th, 53rd, 27th, and 46th, respectively.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 25.52

100 back – 54.41

200 back – 1:59.11

100 fly – 55.87

200 fly – 2:03.85

200 IM – 2:05.05

Moore will be one of the Horned Frogs’ top backstrokers. Her 100 back time would have been the team’s fastest during the 2019-2020 season, while her 200 back would have placed her second behind TCU senior Kaeleigh Rice. Sophomore Ashleen O’Brien has already posted a faster 100 back time this season than anyone on the team had last season. Moore’s times also put her within the team’s top 3 in the 100 and 200 fly and the 200 IM.

Moore’s top times would have placed her in the A final of the 100 and 200 back, and the B-final of the 100 and 2300 fly and the 200 IM at the 2019 Big 12 Championships.

She will be joining fellow class of 2025 commits Jeanne Dahmel, Jordan Edwards, and Olivia Rhodes.

