Junior National Qualifier Lizzy Washburn Commits to Brown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lizzy Washburn, a Junior National qualifier in the class of 2023, has announced her verbal commitment to Brown University. Washburn is from Summit, New Jersey where she swims for the Summit Area YMCA. She will arrive in Providence for the 2023-2024 season.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to Brown University! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along the way. I am so excited to be a part of an amazing team! GO BRUNO!”

Washburn specializes primarily in butterfly and IM, but also excels in breaststroke. Washburn is coming off a successful junior year, where she clocked personal bests in nearly every event. At YMCA Nationals held in April, she finished 5th in the 400 IM and 2nd in the 200 fly. This past week at Junior Nationals, she finished 19th in the 200 fly.

Washburn has Summer Junior National cuts in the 100 and 200 fly. Additionally, she holds Futures cuts in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 100 back.

Best Times:

EVENT SCY LCM 100 Fly 54.98 1:02.87 200 Fly 1:59.60 2:16.80 200 IM 2:03.26 2:22.89 400 IM 4:21.60 5:03.96 100 Breast 1:03.94 1:21.02 200 Breast 2:21.78 2:46.26

Brown University is part of the Division-I Ivy League Conference. At the 2022 Ivy League Championships, the Brown women placed fifth out of the eight teams. They sent one athlete, freshman Jenna Reznicek, to NCAAs.

Washburn will be coming to Brown with Ivy scoring potential. Her best time in the 200 fly would have placed 5th at the Ivy League Championships this past year. Additionally, her 100 fly could potentially score with her best time placing her 14th in this year’s championships.

Nell Chidley was Brown’s top performer in the 200 fly this past year with a 1:59.35, but will graduate before Washburn arrives on campus. Washburn should overlap with Jenna Reznicek, who placed 6th in the 100 fly at Ivy’s, and Zehara Bilgin who placed 11th in the 200 fly. She joins a well-rounded and out-of-state heavy group of 2023 commits with Gillian Tu, Lily Welsh, Lily Robinson, Dana Li, Sophie Shao, Gianna Miller, and Hannah Ahn.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.